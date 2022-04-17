New firetruck included in proposed $6.6M midyear Decatur budget increases

With requests that include a new firetruck and Training Center renovations, Decatur Fire & Rescue accounts for almost 15% of the $6.6 million in proposed midyear budget increases that the City Council will consider Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester presented the proposed adjustments, which also feature $1.7 million in additional paving, and provided a brief look at the fiscal 2022 budget at last week’s work session.

The city began the year with $22 million in the unassigned fund balance, including $4.1 million rolled over for the new Fire Station 5, expected to be completed this summer, and Carrie Matthews Recreation Center renovations or replacement. This unassigned balance is down to $15.86 million at the end of five months, Demeester said in a recent email.

The rise in gas prices led Demeester to include in the proposed adjustment $472,415 in additional fuel costs for all of the city’s departments. The highest proposed midyear budget increases for gas are $150,000 for the Morgan County Regional Landfill and $120,750 for the Police Department.

Decatur Fire & Rescue had the highest proposed departmental adjustments with $979,375 in requests from Fire Chief Tracy Thornton. He said he made the requests as part of the budgeting process last summer and approval of the expenses were put off until the midyear budget review.

“I don’t include any fluff in my requests,” Thornton said. “If they’re not approved now, they will be needed later to replace things that are worn out and we need.”

His request for $633,200 to order a new engine truck with equipment for the new Fire Station 5 will likely get the most scrutiny from the City Council.

Council President Jacob Ladner said the firetruck is one of the items that he wants to vote on separately.

“I need to get some more feedback on the firetruck,” Ladner said. “Our current truck isn’t having any issues, and we just spent a few thousand dollars on repairs, including a transmission.”

Thornton said the new truck would replace the department’s old fire engine 8 that was bought used in 2003.

Engine 8, which operates out of Station 8 off Indian Hills Road Southeast, is running well right now, but he’s concerned that maintenance expenses will rise on it as it ages and about the lead time it’s taking to get a new firetruck.

“If we order now, it could take up to two years to get a new truck,” Thornton said. “If we wait, that backs us up another two years.”

Councilman Carlton McMasters said he was initially concerned about the firetruck request “but I did some research and now I’m going to vote for it. We’re fortunate to be in a position where we can afford the firetruck.”

Councilman Kyle Pike said he supports buying a new firetruck, mainly because of the lead time necessary to get delivery.

“I do procurement in my job, so it’s amazing to me that it takes two years to get a new firetruck,” Pike said.

Thornton also asked for $186,000 in renovations to the Training Center in Flint. The Police and Fire departments share the center that was built as an educational facility in the early 1960s, before the area annexed into Decatur.

The chief said the Training Center has been neglected for years.

“We’ve talked about building a new one but until then this building is getting old and we need to keep it up,” Thornton said. “It hasn’t been painted in a long time. There are problems with the floors. The roof has been patched a number of times but the contractor said we need a new roof.”

Pike said he supports the Training Center renovations.

Ladner said another department request he wants to separate from the other budget items for a vote is Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake’s proposal to spend $186,376 to re-form the Beautification Division. This would include buying three vans and hiring three full-time employees to pick up and supervise Limestone Correctional Facility inmates.

“We want to start an initiative that we pick up more litter,” Lake said.

Mayor Tab Bowling said the reorganized Beautification Division will also include changes to the tree crew so they do more beautification, including planting trees and irrigating plants in the downtown area.

The midyear budget requests also include a proposed $1 million increase for a bridge study. Bowling said the city has an opportunity for a $1 million grant that would require a $1 million local match to study placing a third bridge over the Tennessee River.

The mayor has been campaigning for a new bridge to alleviate traffic over the U.S. 31 bridge and causeway, and state Sen. Arthur Orr last week said he believes the Alabama Department of Transportation's awareness of the need makes it feasible in the next five to 10 years.

Last year, the city hired lobbyist Dayne Cutrell, director of governmental affairs for Maynard Cooper & Gale law firm in Birmingham, for $90,000 on a one-year contract to seek funding for a bridge study and possibly to pay for the bridge in the future.

Another proposed adjustment would allocate $500,000 to three parks that McMasters wants to build in his District 3. These parks would be at Frances Nungester Elementary School, Fire Station 8 and property off Linnet Street Southwest that Decatur City Schools owns.

A proposed adjustment also allocates $180,000 for a park at Chestnut Grove Elementary that Ladner wants.

McMasters and Ladner said they’re hoping to get state grants to help fund the parks projects.

Councilman Hunter Pepper said he likes all of Demeester’s proposed adjustments, “except I wish there were bumps in pay for the Police and Fire departments. They bust their tails every day, and they deserve more than a small increase in pay.”

