The Colony, TX

Spice Club Kits

thecolonytx.gov
 2 days ago

Each month of Spice Club features two spices/mixtures with different flavor profiles or from different regions or cuisines....

www.thecolonytx.gov

Shropshire Star

Food Review: A kaleidoscope of spice and fun with Home by Nico

Andy Richardson discovers zing, zang and plenty of punch along with harmonious flavours in an easy-to-assemble dine-at-home delivery. Spring is here and it’s time to enjoy menus of easy-eating flavours. In a few short weeks, if the weather’s pleasant, barbecues will be lit and diners will get messy as they throw burgers and steaks onto the flames.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Brunswick News

Jalapeño hush puppies spice up a classic

The kitchen at the Brunswick Elks Lodge bustled with activity Friday as members of the local chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks prepped catfish, grits, hush puppies and coleslaw for the monthly dinner. Since starting up again after a brief interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, Larry Westberry,...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Gin Lee

Spicing a chicken

What spices do you use to enhance the flavor of a chicken? Today, I will be showing you the spices that I used to enhance the flavor of a chicken I just prepared. While I love to cook, sometimes I just need tiny moments for myself, and preparing a chicken just as I did today gave me that. Because all you have to do is sprinkle three unique seasonings on the raw chicken, then place it in an oven-safe pan, and bake it in the oven for a couple of hours. So, while the chicken is cooking, you'll have time to accomplish other things around the house. There's no measuring involved and hardly any dirty dishes to wash afterward. That is unless you plan to prepare a lot of side dishes to go with the meal. Today, I will be making a salad to go with our meal.
News 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Spice blends

This week, Chef Fadi Odeh, who has appeared on Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown, shows Tina Redwine how to make a custom spice blend.
RECIPES
WISH-TV

On The Rocks: Larceny Chocolate Spiced Old Fashioned

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us from The Nesst of Noblesville, where we learn how to make a Chocolate Spiced Old Fashioned with Larceny Bourbon. Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and Kent...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Cleveland.com

Seafood curry dish features flavorful spices

Indian spices flavor this dinner of plump shrimp, scallops and rice. The flavors of India are an intriguing combination of savory, sweet and hot spices. I made this Seafood Curry with fresh ginger and mild curry powder. It provides a flavor for this dinner that goes perfectly with the seafood.
RECIPES
WHNT News 19

19 Rewind: Strawberry Picking

ELORA, Tenn. – Years ago, before “The Story with Jerry Hayes,” I did a series of stories called, “Hey Jerry, Do My Job!” This is one of those. In this “19 Rewind,” we take you to Dennison’s Family Farm where I picked strawberries. Although, I may have eaten as many as I picked. Dennison’s is […]
AGRICULTURE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$1M renovations for Harvest Seasonal Restaurant to be completed in February 2023, plus more upcoming developments in McKinney

Want to know more about the newest businesses and attractions coming to McKinney? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in McKinney below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
RESTAURANTS
#Food Drink#Spice Club#Tcpl
Thrillist

How to Make Creamy Hummus with Crispy Spiced Lamb

Reem Assil hasn’t always been an award-winning chef. In fact, she barely knew it was something she could pursue professionally. Despite growing up surrounded by classic Arab dishes like knafeh, hummus, and Musakhan, the Palestinian-Syrian virtuoso had been pursuing a career in the nonprofit industry until a trip altered her path forever.
RECIPES
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
TEXARKANA, AR
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
KATU.com

Easter Crafts

It's not too late to add a little Easter decor to your home! Craft expert, artist and author Amy Latta joined us to show how to create three fun, seasonal crafts:. Click on the above links for complete craft instructions. To learn more about all things crafty, visit Amy's website.
LIFESTYLE

