Limestone school board District 3 candidates offer different solutions for improving test scores

The challenger in the Limestone County school board District 3 Republican primary said teachers are the answer to raising student test scores in the school system, but the incumbent listed other solutions and said they include eliminating constant curriculum changes.

First-time candidate Johnny Stephens is challenging incumbent Ron Christ Jr. in the May 24 primary for one of seven spots on the board. There is no announced Democratic challenger in the November general election. The city of Elkmont is in District 3, which includes Elkmont High School and Elkmont Elementary.

Limestone County Schools had a lower percentage of students proficient in math and English Language Arts than the state average on Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program tests given in spring 2021. Limestone students scored a 43.5% in English versus the state average of 45.4%. Limestone County students scored a 20.7% in math versus the state average of 22%.

Stephens said one way to raise test scores is to train teachers effectively on how to teach their students in the best way they learn.

Christ said improving students' attendance, offering them incentives, providing a strong curriculum and reducing curriculum changes would all help raise scores.

“We get a lot of changes from the state on what we have to do so you don’t get continuity in the testing," Christ said.

If there were a consistent curriculum, Christ said, there would be higher scores.

Stephens said a previous Limestone County school superintendent's involvement in a scheme to fraudulently enroll students in public virtual schools was a blemish on the community. Stephens said the fact that the situation happened “should be the board’s responsibility in some way. I think your board members should be accountable for that.”

Thomas Sisk, Limestone County's superintendent from 2012-19, pleaded guilty in 2021 to one count of conspiring to commit mail or wire fraud. He admitted to funneling money through a charity and personally receiving about $13,000 in the virtual school scheme.

Court records show Sisk's involvement in the fraud, uncovered by federal investigators, had begun by the summer of 2016 and continued into 2017.

Christ joined the board for his six-year term in November 2016. He said the board must be diligent and watch over things closely, so the situation does not repeat itself. Also, he said, it's vital to have a strong chief financial officer like Limestone County's current one, Kim Hubbard, who has been in the position since January 2018.

Stephens said his primary effort if elected to the board would be to ensure more people from Limestone County and within the school system are hired for administrative jobs. He said people tend to be hired from other states and other counties.

Stephens said a lot of systems have programs that will train school staff for administrative positions, and Limestone had the program at one time. After training, he said, staff members would be more qualified to apply when an administrative position becomes available.

Christ said he agreed with the desirability of hiring internally.

“Our old superintendent (Sisk) did say something about hiring one from within, one from without as if he wanted to keep it 50/50. … I can understand why people would say that we hired too much outside of the county.”

Christ said he does not believe that more people have been hired externally but rather more have been hired internally. Christ said more should be hired within the county.

Both candidates support Alabama lawmakers' education budget that addresses the state's teacher shortage by giving public school teachers with nine or more years of experience raises ranging from 5% to up to nearly 21% for those with 35 years of classroom experience. Teachers with less than nine years of experience would see a 4% raise.

“Raises will certainly help the teacher shortage," Stephens said. "Overall to help the teacher shortage, we as a system have to really support the teachers."

Christ also believes the raise will help with teacher shortages and boosting teacher morale would be a major help. He said board members should be more visible and listen to the school staffs.

“We have a program where we let some of our kids who want to be teachers in the future, where they can go to classes and learn about it. I think that’s a wonderful way of getting more people into the profession and helping with the shortage,” Christ said.

Christ said if he is reelected, he would want there to be more communication and a stronger relationship between the schools, central office and the board. He said there should be more collaboration between the three.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.