ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Observer view on Boris Johnson’s untenable leadership | Observer editorial

By Observer editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPoWp_0fBdE7R200
Boris Johnson Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA

Last week brought confirmation that Boris Johnson broke laws intended to protect the public during a national emergency. The prime minister and the chancellor are among the group of people who have been fined by the Metropolitan police for attending illegal gatherings in Downing Street, on this occasion to celebrate his birthday. Johnson is expected to receive more fines in the coming weeks.

It should be untenable for him to remain in office. First, there is the substance of his misdemeanours. Members of the public made huge sacrifices in order to comply with Covid restrictions during the national lockdowns. People were not able to see their sick relatives, to say goodbye in person one last time or to hold normal-size funerals. Yet the prime minister and his colleagues thought it acceptable to attend numerous parties on the government estate. It makes a mockery of those sacrifices, leaving people feeling not just angry but guilty that they, too, did not break the law in order to be with the dying rather than to attend a birthday party.

Then there is the way that the prime minister has handled these revelations in recent months. On numerous occasions, he assured parliament no rules or laws had been broken. The only person to resign in this scandal was his former spokesperson after a video of her joking about a party was leaked; it is not even clear whether she attended any herself. Meanwhile, Johnson has simply brushed off his wrongdoing, with Downing Street sources insulting the intelligence of the public by comparing the fixed-penalty notice to speeding fines .

It is unprecedented for a prime minister to be fined by the police for such serious breaches of the law. Every week he remains in office is another week that undermines the public’s trust not just in the government, but in the whole political class. In our parliamentary democracy, Johnson’s immediate fate lies in the hands of MPs in the Conservative party, not in the hands of voters. Only these politicians have the power to eject him from Downing Street through a vote of no confidence, yet it looks highly unlikely they will act.

And so Johnson is left free to undermine the office of prime minister long after he should have resigned and to introduce policies designed to dominate newspaper headlines regardless of their consequences. The latest is the memorandum of understanding with Rwanda. This will pave the way for the government to forcibly deport to Rwanda people fleeing conflict and torture who seek refuge in the UK, in exchange for a significant financial contribution to the Rwandan government.

Related: UN refugee agency condemns Boris Johnson’s Rwanda asylum plan

The archbishop of Canterbury is right to condemn this in the strongest of terms. One of the richest countries in the world is bribing one of the poorest countries in the world – with its own poor track record of human rights abuses – to outsource our ethical and legal obligations to refugees . Britain gets many fewer applications for asylum than France and Germany, and last year granted protection to 13,000 refugees, the equivalent of just 20 per parliamentary constituency. As a country, we should be doing more, not less, to provide a safe sanctuary to people who have experienced dreadful conflict and human rights abuses in countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine.

But under the government’s plans , it would aim to deport at great expense to those who arrive in the UK via irregular routes – like many asylum seekers do – to Rwanda, where they would be obliged to apply for asylum. The government argues this would minimise loss of life in the Channel by discouraging people from making the crossing to the UK. Yet the Australian policy of processing asylum seekers offshore on the Pacific island of Nauru did not reduce levels of people smuggling. In fact, when Israel struck a deal to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda between 2014 and 2017, many left Rwanda almost immediately and turned to people smugglers to try and get back to Europe.

The lack of any evidence to support the government’s contention this will reduce Channel crossings has resulted in the civil service refusing to sign the policy off on value for money grounds. This has meant that the home secretary, Priti Patel, had to issue a ministerial direction in order to override them, only the second used by a home secretary in 30 years. It also remains to be seen whether this is a policy that would survive challenge in the courts under international law.

Either way, this forced deportation scheme marks a new low for British refugee policy, already marred by the inhumane policies in the nationality and borders bill, the government’s failure to offer refuge to all Afghans who worked with British forces before their withdrawal, and the hopeless delays in processing visas for Ukrainian refugees . It would establish a principle that wealthy countries can shrug off obligations to refugees, undermining the very basis of international law and the 1951 Refugee convention.

Unless Conservative MPs use their power to sack Johnson, this is what the country is consigned to until the next general election: a prime minister who has flouted the law and misled parliament trying to distract from his own lack of probity by pushing out ever-worse policies that will temporarily grab headlines, regardless of the human cost. They should ask themselves whether they are prepared to be complicit in the long-term damage Johnson is wreaking to their party, to the political system and to the country.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Seeking Asylum#Refugees#Ukraine#Covid#Bru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy