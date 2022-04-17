Morgan unemployment lowest in its history; other state local rates tie record lows

Morgan County’s 1.9% unemployment rate in March was the lowest in its recorded history, and the state’s seasonally adjusted 2.9% rate tied its September 2019 historic low, according to data released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.

Morgan County's March unemployment rate was down almost 1 percentage point from 2.8% in March 2021. Limestone County was also at 1.9% in March, down from its year-ago rate of 2.6%. At 2.2%, Lawrence County was down from 3.1% in March 2021. The unemployment rates in Limestone and Lawrence counties were identical to historic lows they hit in December.

Ahmad Ijaz, executive director at the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business, said north Alabama is the brightest spot in a state that is booming.

“Your area is growing like crazy. Those new jobs aren’t just restaurant-type jobs, they’re high-paying jobs,” Ijaz said. “The economy’s doing great, especially in your area. The whole state is doing great."

Morgan and Limestone counties were tied with Marshall County as having the third lowest unemployment rates in the state. The lowest unemployment rates were in Shelby County (1.7%) and Cullman County (1.8%). The highest March unemployment rates were in Wilcox (8.8%), Lowndes (6.5%) and Perry (6.3%) counties.

Not seasonally adjusted and thus comparable to the county rates, the state's percentage of unemployed who were actively seeking employment in March was 2.5%.

Decatur was at 2.1% unemployment, down from 3.2% in March 2021, and Athens dropped from 2.6% last year to 1.9% in March.

Jeremy Nails, CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said the low unemployment rates are not without some negative repercussions for local employers.

“The good news is we have low unemployment and there are lots of jobs available,” Nails said. “On the other hand, however, our employers are struggling to find workers. They may bring in five people for interviews and three don’t show up.”

Nails said local and state initiatives are aimed at increasing the number of qualified people in the workforce, with a focus on high school students and veterans.

Local employers are reacting to the labor shortage, Nails said, by raising wages.

Ijaz said that’s a national phenomenon.

“Even though the official minimum wage has not gone up, most employers have raised their minimum wage in order to attract more people,” he said.

Nails said the strained workforce also makes it difficult to recruit new industry.

“I know for a fact that the (low unemployment and high demand for labor in north Alabama) has discouraged some prospective employers from considering locating here,” he said. And if a large industry proposed locating in Morgan County, he would worry about the impact on existing industries who already are struggling to hire the workers they need.

While unemployment rates have dropped significantly from a year ago, labor participation rates have barely risen. In Morgan County, for example, the labor force had only increased by 904 people — 1.5% — in the year ending in March, despite increasing wages and year-ago participation rates suppressed by pandemic fears. Statewide, the labor participation rate grew by 1.9% in the same year.

“The participation rate is going up, but it’s going up very slowly,” Ijaz said. “That’s not just in Alabama but pretty much across the country. Some of it may have to do with demographics. With an aging population, people are retiring and a lot of people who were close to retirement age retired when the pandemic hit.”

Increasing wages, Ijaz said, are contributing to an inflation rate that is at a 41-year high.

“Inflation is a problem. It’s a worldwide problem,” he said. “Some of it has to do with the pandemic and supply-chain disruptions.”

He said that while some economists predict a recession late this year or early next year, he thinks cautious action by the Federal Reserve in raising interest rates will not have that result.

“They have to be very careful about it because (raising interest rates) can definitely throw the country into a recession, but I’m not looking at a full-fledged recession,” Ijaz said. “I think we’ll get a slowdown maybe in 2023 going forward into 2024. The Fed is being very careful about it.”

Ijaz said the good news of increasing wages is dampened by the bad news of inflation.

“It's a vicious cycle. When you pay higher wages, then you have to raise your prices because your fixed cost of wages have gone up,” he said. “So it just feeds into the inflation. You’ll end up not being any better off than you were before wages increased if prices keep going up.”

