Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Mobile voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) technology makes it easy to use your smartphone for business communications. The best mobile VoIP services make it possible for you to use an Android or iOS app that uses your Wi-Fi or cellular data for incoming or outgoing calls and texts. Typically, you can get a business phone number, which means you can separate personal and business calls.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO