Arizona State

Arizona storefront and bus stop crashes rising. Why is that?

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona is third behind California and...

www.12news.com

Comments / 32

Free America
2d ago

Cause life does not matter in Phoenix Mexico drivers are under the influence most of the time ,speed,red light running Welcome to Phoenix Mexico enjoy your stay if you and your family live long enough wrong place wrong time your DEAD.....so when you leave your house in the morning be sure to give kisses and hugs to your family odds are good in Phoenix that it just might be the last time you see them alive

Reply(8)
6
C&P
1d ago

Why is that?? 🤣 Because Biden is President, Gallego is mayor, the border is wide open, and drugs and losers are more prevalent!!

Reply(10)
3
AZFamily

Report: At least 50 gig drivers killed on the job, including one Arizona woman

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
TEMPE, AZ
HuffPost

Utah Deputies Find Man Who Disappeared As Teen In California

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 19-year-old who disappeared from his family’s home in California nearly three years ago has been found in Utah, bringing astonishment and relief to his parents who feared they would never see him again. Connerjack Oswalt was shivering and cold when sheriff’s deputies...
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
#Bus Stop#Traffic Accident
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
KTAR.com

Bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5.3M from Tucson businesses, HOA in Mexico

PHOENIX — A bookkeeper from Tucson was indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and from a homeowner’s association in Mexico, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Friday. Helen Dahlstrom faces multiple charges, including counts of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering after...
TUCSON, AZ
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

