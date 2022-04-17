Coachella 2022: Brockhampton shock fans by announcing final album at last ever shows

Brockhampton have announced their final album together at Coachella , after frontman Kevin Abstract told fans the shows in California would be their “last ever”.

The American hip-hop boy band on Saturday (16 April) concluded their set on the Sahara stage with an emotional update: Brockhampton‘s forthcoming 2022 album will also be their final one.

After the band left the stage following their performance, a pre-recorded clip of Abstract talking to his bandmates flashed up. He has something to tell them he says in the video.

The screens then go dark, leaving nothing but the words “Brockhampton. The final album. 2022.” If the crowd hadn’t been going wild enough during the set, this is enough to make them totally lose it.

Abstract tweeted the same message early Saturday morning, following up his initial announcement which read”: “IF YOU ARE NOT AT COACHELLA, PLEASE WATCH THE STREAM ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT AS IT IS OUR LAST SHOW EVER BC NEXT WEEKEND WILL NOT BE STREAMED”

Bandmate Russell Boring, better known as JOBA , said the fact that their Coachella set would be the last live streamed broadcast of Brockhampton performing was “wild”.

“The Brockhampton era ends tonight at Coachella,” one Twitter user wrote, adding they were “hella sad” about it.

“I listened to nothing but Brockhampton for like four years straight, I can’t believe they’re really leaving us like this,” another social media user shared.

