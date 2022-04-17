ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bigger classes harming pupils’ progress, say 9 in 10 UK teachers

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26CbBH_0fBd9qli00
In a poll of 3,000 teachers by the NASUWT, 75% reported having to cope with increased class sizes.

Three out of four teachers in the UK say class sizes are getting bigger, having a negative impact on pupil progress, levels of attainment and behaviour during lessons, according to a survey.

As schools struggle to help pupils catch up amid continuing disruption resulting from the pandemic, more than nine out of 10 (95%) teachers warned that bigger classes were damaging their ability to meet the needs of all pupils.

According to a poll of more than 3,000 teachers by the NASUWT teachers’ union, 91% were of the view that class sizes were adversely affecting their pupils’ progress and attainment, while 90% felt they were having a detrimental effect on pupil behaviour.

The union, which will debate the issue at its annual conference in Birmingham on Sunday, says class sizes are increasing because of shortages of teachers and increasing numbers of pupils on school rolls. Many teachers are also worried that cramped conditions are fuelling the spread of Covid.

Nearly eight out 10 teachers (78%) who took part in the poll said bigger class sizes mean there are not enough learning resources to go round, and of the 75% who reported increased class sizes, more than a third (37%) said numbers had grown “significantly”.

NASUWT members will vote on a motion calling for governments and administrations across the UK to introduce maximum class sizes at all key stages of education. Currently, there is no statutory limit on the size of any class above key stage one for pupils aged 5–7 in England and Wales, where classes are limited to 30 or below.

One teacher who contributed to the survey said staff shortages in their primary school meant they had been asked to combine their class of 22 with a colleague’s class of 24 when they were absent from work.

“The classroom is too small to accommodate 46 pupils at tables. Some have to sit and work on the floor. It is impossible to meet the needs of all pupils, especially [those with] additional learning needs, in this situation without support from a classroom assistant. I and the pupils find the situation stressful,” they said.

Another early years teacher said: “I have so many children that most days it’s difficult to fit them all on the carpet. At whole-class learning times, it feels impossible to meet the learning needs of all these children.”

According to government data, numbers attending primary and nursery schools peaked in 2019 and since then figures have started to drop. Numbers are however still increasing in secondary schools, where the population is not expected to peak until 2024.

Of those who took part in the NASUWT survey, two-thirds (67%) blamed an increase in the number of pupils on roll for growing class sizes, two in five (40%) said it was due to cuts to staff numbers, while the same proportion cited budget cuts or financial pressures.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “Increases in class size numbers are having a detrimental impact on both the learning experiences of pupils and the health and safety of teachers and students.

“This situation once again exposes the failure of government oversight over the last decade in relation to pupil place planning or in guaranteeing the additional investment needed to increase teacher numbers. Children and their teachers deserve better.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said 1m additional school places had been created over the past 11 years, the largest increase in school capacity for two generations.

“At primary, average class sizes decreased in 2020/21 compared with 2019/20 – the majority of primary schools have 27 pupils or less per class. At secondary school, class sizes remain low, with an average of 22 pupils per class in 2020/21, despite an increase of almost 800,000 pupils in the system since 2010.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Almost half of UK teachers had Covid last term, survey suggests

Almost half of UK teachers, many of them triple-jabbed, have tested positive for Covid in the last term, according to a new survey. Despite government insistence that it is “business as usual” in schools in England, 48% of teachers polled by the NASUWT teachers’ union said they had tested positive during the spring term.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Children coming across far-right material when researching, teachers say

Children are accidentally coming across far-right material online while innocently carrying out research for school projects, a teachers’ conference has heard. Delegates debating the influence of the far right in schools heard that children’s access to social media and smartphones means they are more at risk of being exposed to extremist material than ever before.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Primary School#Secondary School#Uk#Covid
MedicalXpress

Doctors tend to overestimate gender equality progress in UK medicine, finds survey

Doctors tend to overestimate the progress made towards gender equality in UK medicine, suggest the results of a snapshot survey published in the open access journal BMJ Open. These misperceptions are associated with greater reluctance, particularly among male doctors, to back initiatives to promote gender equality in the profession, the survey responses show.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy