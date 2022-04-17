ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Tai Chi Balance

monona.wi.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTai Chi Balance is a body-mind-spirit practice offered by certified...

www.monona.wi.us

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

A 12-Minute Balance With Ease Yoga Routine, From Tara Stiles

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Tara Stiles.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monona, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Monona, WI
TODAY.com

7 exercises to tone and strengthen your back

Exercises that strengthen your back are one of the best tools in preventing back pain. Working the back muscles also helps lengthen the spine and combat the effects of poor posture. And keeping your back in tip-top shape is important: We recruit the muscles of the back in almost every movement we perform. A strong back is essential for performing twisting and pulling motions with ease and without injury.
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Calisthenics: The Complete Beginner’s Guide

If you have seen videos of athletic guys performing gravity-defying moves while scrolling through your social media feed, odds are that they were calisthenics enthusiasts. These are athletes who have honed their skills through bodyweight training, without weights or fancy equipment in a gym. Thanks to social media, videos of...
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
Williamson Source

The Benefits Of Weight Training

Fitness means different things to different people, but there’s a place in every workout routine for strength training. Whether you’re working with bodyweight and trying functional fitness out or looking to add on the weights and pack on serious muscle, strength training can make a difference not only in your physique but also in your overall health.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com

Best yoga mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga mats provide a comfortable surface for you to practice yoga or other types of exercise, but not all are of equal quality. Before you buy, you should learn more about them so you get the right one for you and don’t waste your money.
WORKOUTS
CNET

This Exercise Bike Let Me Finally Enjoy Cardio With a Heart Condition

As someone with a bicuspid, leaky aortic valve, my experience with cardio exercise was a miserable one. I spent my childhood being the slowest runner who was always picked last for sports teams. In my adulthood, I was always focusing on portion control rather than exercise to maintain weight, because cardio activity immediately makes my heart rate skyrocket, landing at a dangerous 200 beats per minute within 5 to 10 minutes. Long before I break a sweat, it's my heart that feels on the verge of breaking. That's why working out was always high on my "no thank you" list.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares An Intense Off-Season Shoulders And Triceps Workout

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared a shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is one of the highly touted prospects in the Open Pro division. By winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro within one year of earning his IFBB Pro card, Mutant has already established himself as a serious contender in the division. The New York Pro win qualified Walker for 2021 Olympia. The fifth place finish at the 2021 Olympia prompted Nick Walker to take time off and build his physique to compete against the most elite competition that the division has to offer.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Keeping active is crucial for staying healthy, and considering 27 per cent of Britons aren’t exercising at least once a week, according to a 2020 YouGov survey, you might be inclined to up your activity levels.But it’s hard to know just how much exercise you should be doing to reach your fitness goals, be that weight loss or bulking up.“The type of workout you do ultimately depends on your ability, goals, likes and dislikes, equipment available, what injuries you have, and how much time you have available,” personal trainer Tom Mans explained to The...
WORKOUTS
Healthline

What is Mindfulness? A Simple Practice for Greater Wellbeing

Are you mindful or is your mind full? And how do you tell the difference?. The mind is a great tool for problem-solving, but it’s not great at settling down and being with what is. Most of the time, the mind is wandering around in the past or the future rather than in the present.
HEALTH
SPY

6 Balance Exercises A Certified Professional Recommends To Improve Stability

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Balance, or postural stability, is a generic term used to describe the dynamic process of maintaining the body’s position in equilibrium. Static equilibrium means the body is sitting or standing and dynamic equilibrium refers to walking or running. Balance is greatest when a person is standing upright and the center of gravity (located about 55% of a person’s height or above the second sacral vertebra) is maintained over their base of support. The base of...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy