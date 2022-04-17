Sip and Swipe

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Few things upgrade making tea quite like an electric tea kettle. "They are a fast and inexpensive way to heat water quickly," says Jessica Petrino, the editorial director and appliance expert at AJ Madison. "Electric tea kettles are faster than boiling water on the stove in a pot, pan, or traditional kettle." Not only can they be used for both tea and coffee—pour-over, anyone?—but they also make bringing water to a boil so much easier. Most of the electric kettles we're recommending come with easy one-touch buttons allowing you to simply fill the kettle with water, plug it in, press a button, and watch your water boil.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO