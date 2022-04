Norman officials seek federal funding to restore damaged bridges, create pedestrian-friendly city. As Normanites prepare for traffic through construction, Norman officials seek federal funding to repair and rebuild bridges and create a more pedestrian-friendly city with additional sidewalks and bike lanes. Construction is expected to affect traffic across Norman for up to 10 years, as multiple projects are in place to replace and build bridges, sidewalks and bike lanes. Norman Director of Public Works Shawn O’Leary said the city of Norman needs $45 million worth of funding to enact a bridge maintenance bond program, a 10-year plan which will build two bridges a year. Of all 77 bridges in Norman, 10 need to be replaced and 10 need to be started from the ground up.

NORMAN, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO