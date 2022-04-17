ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men injured in Chandler explosion file lawsuit

By Christine Stanwood
 2 days ago
Four law offices are representing the four men seriously injured in the explosion at a Chandler, Arizona shopping plaza.

Not just the men, but their families are arguing, the events that day caused serious harm and losses to their wives and children.

The defendants: Southwest Gas and other huge corporations involved with the natural gas pipe, in which the investigators say leaked and led to the blast.

In the lawsuit, attorneys claim Chevron-Phillips manufactured the faulty pipe, and those leaders were aware of previous leaks. The lawsuit says, '...Defendants have known for more than a decade that the Driscopipe 8000 was unreasonably dangerous and unfit.’

ABC15 was cited several times in the lawsuit for our reporting on Driscopipe 8000 and explosions.

ABC15 was first to speak with Parker Milldebrandt, who missed his daughter’s birth because he was in the hospital in a medically induced coma to limit the pain from the explosion.

For Milldebrandt, he says the most significant damages cannot be seen.

"It was just really hard not to be there for her, because we are so close. She's my best friend... I was worried about her and the baby the whole time."

Milldebrandt and other victims say they're dealing with PTSD and burn injuries impacting not only their quality of life but also their jobs, and income.

The victims have not put a dollar figure on their suffering but are demanding a jury trial. We reached out to the companies listed in the lawsuit but did not immediately hear back by our deadline.

