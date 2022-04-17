ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armuchee, GA

Man accused of putting injured grandmother in freezer, leaving her to die

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8rBd_0fBd6r7I00

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.

Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.

Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

5 New Yorkers to split reward after helping police nab alleged subway shooter

Police said Cumming’s family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.

Police said they believe that Cumming was injured in a fall in December and that instead of getting her medical attention, Tincher dragged her through home. Criminal charges say Tincher “heard and saw numerous bones break.” He then wrapped her in plastic bags and placed her in a large freezer, with the charges saying Tincher “acknowledged her back broke going into the freezer.” Charges say there was “no altercation or provocation” leading up to the acts.

“From what we determined, at the time, he believed she was still breathing and had some movement at the time she was going into the freezer,” Floyd County Investigator Brittany Werner told WAGA-TV.

Tincher continued living in the home with the body inside the freezer for months, but moved it to a storage unit in March, fearing Cumming’s body might be found.

Werner said Tincher told police he didn’t call 911 because he was wanted for arrest because of terroristic threats made in 2018 against his wife.

Man arrested in connection with triple homicide at Georgia gun range

Tincher also told investigators how much he loved his grandmother.

“He said she was the only family member that gave him the courtesy and love and attention he needed,” said Werner.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy to determine Cumming’s cause and time of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Vallejo: police investigate early morning homicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a shooting in the area of Maher Court and Admiral Callaghan Lane around 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say. The victim at the time of the report, was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation. Police also […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Armuchee, GA
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Freezer#Subway#Ap#New Yorkers#Waga Tv
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Wichita Eagle

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is back in the news after being charged with murder, deputies said. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on March 21, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Centre Daily

7-month-old mauled to death by dog, Georgia deputies say. Great-grandmother injured

A 7-month-old child has died after being mauled by a dog at a home in east Georgia this week, multiple news outlets report. The child was in the care of her great-grandmother on March 22 when the attack unfolded at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, The Augusta Chronicle reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy