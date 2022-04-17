ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

All Ages ($35) Hoppy Spring Gnome

 2 days ago

FAMILY DAY/ALL AGES CLASS AT PAINTING WITH A TWIST - THE WOODLANDS. Kids and Adults are welcome to paint at Family Day/All Ages Classes. If you have a child painting and you are not, you may sit...

Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
98.3 The Snake

The 1 Gross Reason You Don’t Want to Visit Yellowstone in the Spring

I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.
TRAVEL
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Bird watching and feeding birds sometimes has an unfortunate downside

For the last two months, our bird feeders have been extremely busy. They are always busy in the winter, but this year was a bit different. It was mid-January when the redpolls arrived. These northern birds rarely make it this far south in the winter. However, with the heavy snow and colder temps up north, some of them moved farther south than normal and ended up in our yard.
ANIMALS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
Sturgis Journal

Colon Township Library hosts group to craft spring gnomes

If gnomes bring good luck, those who participated in the Colon Township Library gnome project should have a good spring. Crafting gnomes was offered Wednesday and will be repeated at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nikki Wallace works in the library, thought it looked like fun and joined the ladies around the table. ...
COLON, MI
Savannah Morning News

Spring (break) has sprung

For Savannah-Chatham Public Schools students (and parents), spring break is here. The School Board must have a meteorological crystal ball, as the weather forecast is perfect for trips to the beach, museums and other local attractions ...
SAVANNAH, GA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Field & Stream

How to Hunt Turkeys in the Backcountry

Break out your hunting backpack and camp out for a wilderness turkey this spring. The farther you go into the mountains or deep woods, the better your chances of not seeing other hunters—and of finding birds that have never been called. Here’s how to plan an overnight hunt, what to bring, and tactics for finding unpressured turkeys.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Anywhere or Bust: A Texas Turkey Hunting Adventure

My friend Thomas’ invitation to join him on an April turkey hunt in Texas sounded almost like an apology. “Hey, man,” he said, “I know turkey isn’t your thing, and I understand if you don’t want to go. You’d have to fly to Little Rock, and then we’d drive 500 miles to the eastern Panhandle.” He added that the outfitter charges $1,200 for three days and lets you shoot only two birds instead of the state’s limit of four. “But he’s got a pile of birds and I’ve been going for forever and I just thought I’d ask.”
TEXAS STATE

