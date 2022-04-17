ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marchbanks, Orr helped turn Hartselle into powerhouse program

By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer
 2 days ago
HARTSELLE — When you think of Hartselle girl's basketball, there's two names that might pop into your head, Masyn Marchbanks and Gary Orr.

For the past six years, or 15 in Orr's case, the player/coach duo has helped turn Hartselle's girls basketball program into one of the top and most consistent programs in the state of Alabama.

Therefore, it's only fitting that they would go out together.

The 2022 was the last for both Marchbanks and Orr as player and coach of the Hartselle Tigers. Along the way the duo helped the team achieve a 25-7 record, win an area championship and reach the regional tournament for the fourth time in the last five years.

Because of this, Marchbanks and Orr have been named the 2022 Decatur Daily 5A-7A girl's player and coach of the year.

"I look back on my time here and just think of all the great experiences and good memories that came out of it," Marchbanks said. "I couldn't have dreamed of a better place to live, play and grow than Hartselle."

A stellar career comes to a close

In what was her swan song season for the Hartselle Tigers, Marchbanks didn't disappoint. The senior finished the year averaging 23.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Her stats this season landed her on the 6A first team All-State, and she was a finalist for 6A Ms. Basketball.

She will continue her basketball career on a full scholarship at Samford University, something Marchbanks said her time at Hartselle has prepared her for.

"The core beliefs and values of Hartselle have been ingrained in me," Marchbanks said. "Everything I've learned from Coach Orr, coaches, teammates, and the community has helped me every step of the way in my career. I think it has prepared me for Samford."

One person that envisioned Marchbanks' career turning out the way he did was Orr. In 2017, after the conclusion of the junior high season, Orr made the shocking decision to pull Marchbanks up to varsity as just a seventh grader.

"The coaches had informed me about her when she was in the sixth," Orr said. "When we pulled her up after the conclusion of her seventh grade season we were hoping she would be a special player for us in the future. She ended up learning the offense and making a big impact for us that season."

The rest is history. After coming off the bench as a seventh grader, Marchbanks started from eighth grade to her senior year. She finished her career with 2,261 total points.

"When they brought me up it was nerve wracking. I didn't know Coach Orr or the girls, but they brought me in and made me feel like part of the team," Marchbanks said. "As a little girl I had dreams, but I never imagined when I was brought up that my career would turn out like it did. I'm just thankful my coaches believed in me."

Riding off into the sunset

For the past few years, a common question that has floated around Hartselle was, how long would Coach Orr stay? Each year some have worried that season could be his last.

Turns out this season was.

"In all honesty I had talked to the administration, and I wasn't sure this year would be the year, maybe next year," Orr said. "It just came about through the season that I just decided it was time for a change. We had a great person already in place (Amber Deline), and I thought it was her time to take over the program."

With just one Final Four appearance, which came in 2016, Orr may not get the recognition he deserves statewide. However, there is little doubt that he helped turn the Tigers into a top 6A program

Since 2016, Hartselle has eclipsed 20 wins or more in five of the seven seasons, all while playing in arguably the toughest classification in Alabama.

Orr's work has set the Tigers up for sustained success for years to come.

"Coach Orr has meant a lot to us and this program. He's treated us like family and that only made us want to work and play harder for him," Marchbanks said. "He's done a great job of developing this program and setting it up for Coach Deline to come in and maybe reach 30 wins and win a championship. The future of this program is bright, and I can't wait to see where it goes."

