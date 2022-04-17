Walker Military Rites

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
WASHINGTON — The expeditionary warfare community is eyeing ways to use all its forces in future operations, with fleet experiments looping special operations forces, mine countermeasures sailors, Seabees and more into traditional naval operations. Brig. Gen. David Odom, the director of expeditionary warfare on the chief of naval operations’...
Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […]
The Army has replaced its deputy chief of staff for logistics, now-Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble, after an inspector general investigation substantiated allegations that he “displayed counterproductive leadership,” according to an Army spokesperson. Gamble, who was a three-star, reverted back to major general when he left his former duty...
During his single deployment in Vietnam, Staff Sergeant Adelbert F. Waldron III made 109 confirmed kills in just six months, making him the most lethal sniper in the history of the U.S. Army. Adelbert Waldron preferred working in the shadows. During the Vietnam War, he became the conflict’s most prolific...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will soon decide what’s next for its two Iron Dome batteries, procured as an interim cruise missile defense capability while the service builds its Indirect Fires Protection Capability system, according to officials in charge of missile defense modernization and fielding. The Iron Dome...
The Navy is offering at least $25,000 to new recruits who enlist active duty and ship before June 30 to fill shipping gaps between now and then. The sum is part of an early shipping bonus and marks the first time the Navy has offered a minimum enlistment bonus of $25,000 for any rating, according to Cmdr. Dave Benham, spokesman for Navy Recruiting Command.
The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China — and many of those recently built ships could be retired. The U.S. Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class of...
In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
WASHINGTON - The United States Navy Recruiting Command announced on Monday, April 11 that it is offering an enlistment bonus of $25,000 to anyone who enlists Active Duty. The Navy is the only U.S. military branch currently offering this high of an enlistment bonus for any new enlistee. Depending on an enlistee’s rating, the enlistment bonus could be as high as $50,000.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy is requesting more money in its fiscal 2023 budget proposal compared to the previous fiscal year, but it’s still on a trajectory toward a smaller fleet. Increasingly higher bills for nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers are crowding the shipbuilding budget, and rising costs...
The nominee for the Pentagon’s top acquisition post told the Senate Armed Services Committee today that the Navy needs a larger and more survivable fleet. “We need more numbers” when it comes to Navy fleet size and “we want survivable; we want strike” for the future,” William LaPlante, a former assistant secretary of the Air Force, said in his opening statement before the panel on Tuesday. If confirmed to the post, LaPlante said his focus “must be laser-like on [acquiring] speed and scale” through software.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force expects to improve research and training around information warfare with a new organization established March 22 by Air Combat Command. The Information Warfare Training and Research Initiative Detachment is a hybrid wing-level organization designed to connect airmen from multiple locations as they accelerate readiness. It is a subordinate unit of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. The wing provides intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, communications, and nuclear command and control.
Sgt. Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston will meet with families of deployed Soldiers currently deployed in Europe during a Town Hall on Fort Riley from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be held at the Victory Chapel. Grinston and key leaders from the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley...
The Navy now has five submarines homeported in Guam — up from two the service had based there as of November 2021. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines Springfield and Annapolis shifted their homeport to Naval Base Guam last month. The Springfield was previously based in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii while the Annapolis was at Naval Base Point Loma in California.
