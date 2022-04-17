ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old acquaintances I have forgotten

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Hello, I am turning into my dad.

When I was in New Orleans with Missie a few weeks ago, we went to Mother’s Restaurant for lunch. Shortly after sitting down, I heard someone say, “Always good to see a fellow Rustonite in New Orleans.” It took me a moment to locate the voice’s source.

Turns out it was a guy named Chad who went to high school with me in Ruston, Louisiana, and was now working at Mother’s. How he recognized me, I’ll never know, because I didn’t remember him – although I had been pretty good friends with his brother, so we surely crossed paths. I doubt he knew me by reputation. I was not even remotely popular back then. In fact, I was one of the quietest kids in the whole high school and did not stand out at all.

This is the sort of thing that happens to my dad all the time. That’s because he seems to know everybody. He’s a very gregarious person, not to mention one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He used to work in education, then sales, and then combined those two skills when he entered the ministry. You meet a whole lot of people in all three professions, and he remembers them all.

I’m more like my mother: reserved and reflective, but with more anti-social tendencies. Making friends has never come naturally to me, although my chosen profession has forced me out of my shell, for better or worse. I still don’t have many close friends, but I do have a ton of acquaintances. The problem with that is, the part of my brain that remembers names is out of storage space. I can know someone for years, but if I don’t see them for even a few weeks, I totally blank out.

More than once, I have forgotten the name of someone I had gone to church with for, like, 15 years.

What makes it worse is these people never seem to forget my name. “Hey, Brad,” they’ll say. “Hey … man,” I’ll reply, usually with finger guns because I like to be as awkward as possible.

What’s really fun is when I confidently call someone by the wrong name. I’m not talking about calling someone Brent when their name is Brett, I’m talking about me thinking they are an entirely different person. A few years ago I was covering an event that was being attended by Chris Stratton, the Tupelo native who now pitches for the Pittsburgh Pirates. When I began interviewing him, I quickly realized that I was not talking to Chris Stratton, but to Joseph Koon, an area high school baseball coach. Listen, I know exactly what Chris looks like, and I know exactly what Joseph looks like – and they don’t resemble each other all that much (although they were teammates in high school). Had I seen them standing side by side in that moment, I would have known who was who. But my brain has an ability to so narrowly compartmentalize information that I have trouble piecing all that information together on the fly.

More than once I’ve been out in public, seen someone I recognized, and then went to Facebook – while adroitly staying out of their line of sight – to make sure I knew their name.

My dad is about to turn 80 and does not have this problem. He can tell you all about some guy he worked with for two years while working at Pitney Bowes, but I’ll forget your name as soon as you tell me. And then we’ll probably run into each other in 10 years in Texas or something.

