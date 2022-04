WISE — A section of southbound U.S. Route 23 between Wise and Pound has been closed for the second time in two years. Virginia Department of Transportation Bristol District Spokesperson Michelle Earl confirmed on Tuesday that the two-lane section between Glamorgan and U.S. 23’s intersection with Old Indian Creek Road will be closed starting on Monday for about 60 days to reinforce repair work done between April and June 2020. The original work was done to repair portions of the right lane that had begun to break away from the route.

