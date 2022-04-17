Animal cruelty in Murray, Ky.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gene Swift is on the move. He’s pulling branches, trimming limbs, getting them ready for the chipper and hand-splitting tree stumps. While most 85-year-olds are enjoying the retired life, Swift kicked it by joining Dave Kannapell’s Tree Service. “It’s good exercise for you,” he...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department initiated an animal cruelty/neglect investigation on Wednesday. On March 21, a passing motorist found a dog in the area of U.S. 27 South and Hessen Cassel Road. The driver transported the dog to the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital before the dog was eventually transported to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Their staff then contacted the sheriff’s department.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
Have you ever been walking in the woods and come across a cave? Depending on where you live and hike, it could happen a lot. In Kentucky, caves are everywhere. Some, like Mammoth Cave, are huge. Others, like the ones near my house are smaller and lead to small tunnel passages on the rock.
The search warrant lead to the seizure of 679.9 grams of methamphetamine, 92 grams of heroin, 468 Xanax pills, and $2,584 in cash at a residence Burdine was located at, according to Pulaski County sheriffs.
Picture by IIP Photo Archive, U.S. Dept of State; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-2.0 Most Kentuckians don't realize that an underground river flows right through Kentucky. The river called the Lost River is part of the Lost River Cave System located in Bowling Green.
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Texas man was found guilty of having and trying to distribute marijuana. Muhammad Usama, 25, was arrested in 2018 in South Jacksonville. Illinois State Police troopers found nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth $5 million inside an RV at Love's Travel Stop in South Jacksonville.
Representation of ancient Roman coinPicture by Szilas; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. Bronze Roman coins that were minted between 238 and 305 A.D. were first found in a cave shelter in Breathitt County, KY.
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
Comments / 0