ROGERSVILLE - Henry Harmon Knox, age 94, of Rogersville, passed away on April 15, 2022. Henry was born to William Cicero Knox Sr. and Annie Reeves on October 20, 1927. He was a 32nd degree Mason of Clay Lodge in Church Hill and also a Shriner. Henry was an avid outdoorsman, loved to fish, and hunting, He was one of the founding members in Hawkins County's Coon Club. Henry was very involved in the Republican Party. He was a member and deacon of LaFallotte's Chapel Church.

