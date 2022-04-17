MHSAA makes common-sense policy change

The wheels of progress turn slowly in Mississippi, even when it comes to a common-sense policy change for high school sports.

On April 7 – the same day the Mississippi High School Activities Association approved a seventh classification – another proposal passed. When going through the biennial reclassification process, the MHSAA will no longer count seniors as part of a school’s enrollment total – only grades 9 through 11. The new policy will take effect this fall when enrollment numbers are gathered for 2023 reclassification.

MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves said the idea has been bandied about for the last six or seven years. He said “changeover” on the executive committee helped the policy finally get voted on and passed.

“We had a whole class in every school that was being counted that did not ever play in the classification that their number would put them in,” said Neaves, who has led the MHSAA for the past 15 months. “That was the big thing that we really had to get people to see.”

There was a brief thought of counting students in eighth grade, but not every middle school feeds into just one high school.

Not counting seniors makes so much sense, it’s a wonder it took this long.

“The seniors, they’re gone, they’ve graduated,” Myrtle softball coach Brooke Gordon said. “They no longer have an impact, shouldn’t have an impact on our numbers for the school, especially with our athletic programs. So why would be count them? It never made sense to me.”

And then Gordon raised a good point: “To me they were getting counted twice, kind of.” Because, of course, the enrollment numbers set the classes for two years, well after the seniors that were counted have graduated.

Neaves said feedback from coaches and administrators on the change has been overwhelmingly positive. That’s no surprise. They’ve been wanting this for years.

“A lot of times our opinions are maybe listened to,” Gordon said, “but they don’t usually ever seem to change the outcome.”

This time, the MHSAA did more than just listen. That’s progress.