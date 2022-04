Juice Robinson's time with NJPW is coming to an end. In October 2015, Juice Robinson signed with NJPW just six months after leaving the WWE. His most recent contract with the promotion was set to expire in January of this year, but as he told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp in a new interview (seen above), they were able to negotiate an extension.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO