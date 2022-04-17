ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Blake Coleman: Contributes goal in rout

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Coleman scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Flames top Blackhawks behind Johnny Gaudreau's 2 goals

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice, including the game-sealing empty-netter, and Blake Coleman and Oliver Kylington each had a goal and an assist to lift the visiting Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. Calgary (47-20-9, 103 points) won for the seventh time in eight games...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Flames, 5-2

Alec Regula nets first NHL goal in loss to Calgary. The Blackhawks fell to the Calgary Flames on Monday night at home, 5-2, climbing back into the game late before a pair of empty-net goals from the visitors to seal the deal. Tyler Johnson and Alec Regula scored the goals...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Preview: Ducks Host Blue Jackets on Easter Sunday at Honda Center

The Ducks are back on home ice tonight, kicking off a two-game homestand with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. After earning four of eight possible standings points (1-1-2) on a tough four-game eastern road trip, the Ducks return to Anaheim for a busy week of hockey, with four games scheduled for the next eight days. Three of those contests will be at Honda Center, the Ducks' final home games of the 2021-22 season.
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Western Conference wild-card drama continues

With 11 days left in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, one of the hottest remaining playoff races is the scramble for the two Western Conference wild cards. Heading into Monday night's games, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators hold a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (and the Stars have a game in hand on both of the other clubs). Looking at the regulation wins column (the first tiebreaker), the Predators lead the trio, with 35, followed by the Knights (33) and Stars (29). Note that the Knights could also overtake the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific, as they are currently three points behind in that race.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Comeback Bid Falls Short in Nashville, 4-3

Chicago falls to Nashville in final meeting of the season. The Blackhawks late comeback attempt fell short in Nashville, falling to the Predators on Saturday, 4-3. Patrick Kane, Dominik Kubalik and Riley Stillman scored the tallies for the visitors, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves in the loss. POSTGAME LINKS.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish California swing vs. Sharks

BLUE JACKETS (35-35-6) at SHARKS (29-34-12) The Blue Jackets were dealt a double dose of adversity on Sunday night as the team lost a 6-4 final at Anaheim. First, leading goal and point scorer Patrik Laine was unable to play because of injury, then the team lost top defenseman scorer Zach Werenski to injury on his second shift of the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Bruins

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are firing on all cylinders, doing everything they need to in order to set themselves up for a successful Playoff run. On Friday, the Blues withstood a third-period rally to defeat the Minnestoa Wild in overtime, their second overtime win against the Wild in eight days, and clinched a Playoff spot for the 45th time in franchise history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Pim
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks allow 3 first-period goals in loss

The Blackhawks fell to the Calgary Flames 5-2 at the United Center on Monday. 1. The Flames are one of the best first-period teams in the league, and they showed why in this game. They scored three goals in the opening frame and upped their first-period goal differential to +40 on the season, which ranks No. 1. The Blackhawks hung with them the rest of the way, but it was a low-event game and Darryl Sutter-coached teams often win those.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Blues have transformed into offensive powerhouse

When the St. Louis Blues have been on top of the NHL it has traditionally been a smothering defense that has put them there. Whether it was the Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis days, or the 2019 Stanley Cup winning team, defense has been the main identifying trait of their team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Blues score seven in second, defeat Predators for ninth straight win

Brayden Schenn, Calle Rosen, and Jordan Kyrou each had multi-goal nights in the dominant 8-3 win in Nashville thanks to a 7-goal 2nd period. "When everyone is playing the right way, obviously you get a lot of bounces, and obviously in the second period we got a lot of bounces going our way," St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou said. "We've been saying it all year. We all know that we have a really deep offensive group, so it's not that surprising."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Sunday night:. Minnesota needed one point on Sunday night to achieve a playoff berth for the ninth time in the past 10 years and the 12th time in franchise history.
NHL
Yardbarker

Beyond the Boxscore: Calgary Flames use 2nd period surge to propel themselves to victory

The switch was flipped at the start of the second period and the Calgary Flames came out playing with more speed in the neutral zone, not messing up their breakout, and took advantage of some weak Arizona Coyotes goaltending performance. It was important to note that while yes – the Flames had clinched because of an Oilers win earlier in the day – the result of that game would not have mattered because Calgary won themselves in on the same day. A big difference from years past where Calgary had seemingly gone into the playoffs not being at the top of their games. The Flames are in the playoffs – for now they have on Monday to prepare for.
NHL
Fox News

Playoff-bound Blues score 7 in 2nd period, beat Predators

The St. Louis Blues set a franchise record for goals in a period, hanging seven on Nashville in the second period of an 8-3 win over the Predators on Sunday. Calle Rosen, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each scored two goals, Nathan Walker and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for the Blues, winners of nine straight. St. Louis locked up its fourth straight playoff spot on Saturday when it beat Minnesota.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up multiple points

MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues

Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
NHL

