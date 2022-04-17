Flames' Blake Coleman: Contributes goal in rout

The switch was flipped at the start of the second period and the Calgary Flames came out playing with more speed in the neutral zone, not messing up their breakout, and took advantage of some weak Arizona Coyotes goaltending performance. It was important to note that while yes – the Flames had clinched because of an Oilers win earlier in the day – the result of that game would not have mattered because Calgary won themselves in on the same day. A big difference from years past where Calgary had seemingly gone into the playoffs not being at the top of their games. The Flames are in the playoffs – for now they have on Monday to prepare for.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO