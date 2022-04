FALL RIVER — A stewing kerfuffle between local veteran groups and the city’s veterans agent — over who should be planning certain events — came to a head during a recent City Council meeting and now it looks that the two sides will be hosting separate events on Memorial Day weekend. Micaila Britto, the city’s first female VSO, recently notified the Fall River War Veterans Council that she would be organizing the traditional Fall River Memorial Day Parade, a...

