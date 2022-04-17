ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers clean up Chicago's Grant Park

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Volunteers Clean Up Chicago's Grant Park 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Around 300 volunteers joined forces Saturday to clean up Chicago's Grant Park.

Teams picked up trash and pulled weeds.

"It's our future, not only for the current generation but our kids and our grandkids and our great grandkids. This is the front yard of the city of Chicago, and it's important to ensure that it puts on its best face," said organizer Jim Wales with the Rotary Club of Chicago.

Some volunteers were from companies and organizers, and others live in the neighborhood.

It was one of the biggest Grant Park clenaups to date.

