Topeka, KS

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 OL Joe Otting from Kansas

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Iowa continued a recent surge in offers to 2023 recruits by offering offensive lineman Joe Otting from the Sunflower State. Otting is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from Hayden High School in Topeka, Kan.

According to 247Sports , Otting is a three-star talent, the country’s No. 41 interior offensive lineman and the No. 7 player from the state of Kansas. Rivals also ranks Otting as a three-star recruit and as the No. 6 player from Kansas.

On3 rates Otting as a three-star prospect, the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and Kansas’ No. 5 player. In the On3 consensus rankings, Otting is the No. 698 player nationally, the No. 58 interior offensive lineman and the No. 7 player from Kansas.

Iowa represented Otting’s ninth college offer according to 247Sports . In addition to the Hawkeyes, Otting holds offers from Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and New Mexico. Iowa joined Baylor and Minnesota as power-five programs to offer Otting in April.

Over the past month, Iowa has offered a number of 2023 recruits. That list includes defensive end and edge Will Heldt , offensive lineman Logan Howland , safety and linebacker Nigel Glover , safety King Mack , edge rusher and linebacker Michael Kilbane , linebacker Arvell Reese and athlete Kooper Ebel .

Iowa has seven commitments in the 2023 class: quarterback Marco Lainez III, defensive end and edge rusher Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, defensive back John Nestor and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked as the country’s No. 11 class by 247Sports , the No. 12 class by Rivals and the No. 21 class by On3 .

The Hawkeyes would love to add Joe Otting’s name to that list of commits and alongside Jones on the interior of its offensive line moving forward. Here’s a look at Otting’s junior season Hudl highlights.

Recruiting Profile

Joe Otting's Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 3 N/A 7 41
Rivals 3 N/A 6 N/A
ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A
On3 Recruiting 3 698 5 35
247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Topeka, Kan.
Projected Position OL
Height 6-4
Weight 265
Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 16

Offers

  • Iowa
  • Baylor
  • Iowa State
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico

https://twitter.com/JoeOtting/status/1515441780069748748?s=20&t=0ymbHmmVYTnOrCh20SyGhg

