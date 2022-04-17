Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 OL Joe Otting from Kansas
Iowa continued a recent surge in offers to 2023 recruits by offering offensive lineman Joe Otting from the Sunflower State. Otting is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from Hayden High School in Topeka, Kan.
According to 247Sports , Otting is a three-star talent, the country’s No. 41 interior offensive lineman and the No. 7 player from the state of Kansas. Rivals also ranks Otting as a three-star recruit and as the No. 6 player from Kansas.
On3 rates Otting as a three-star prospect, the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and Kansas’ No. 5 player. In the On3 consensus rankings, Otting is the No. 698 player nationally, the No. 58 interior offensive lineman and the No. 7 player from Kansas.
Iowa represented Otting’s ninth college offer according to 247Sports . In addition to the Hawkeyes, Otting holds offers from Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and New Mexico. Iowa joined Baylor and Minnesota as power-five programs to offer Otting in April.
Over the past month, Iowa has offered a number of 2023 recruits. That list includes defensive end and edge Will Heldt , offensive lineman Logan Howland , safety and linebacker Nigel Glover , safety King Mack , edge rusher and linebacker Michael Kilbane , linebacker Arvell Reese and athlete Kooper Ebel .
Iowa has seven commitments in the 2023 class: quarterback Marco Lainez III, defensive end and edge rusher Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, defensive back John Nestor and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked as the country’s No. 11 class by 247Sports , the No. 12 class by Rivals and the No. 21 class by On3 .
The Hawkeyes would love to add Joe Otting’s name to that list of commits and alongside Jones on the interior of its offensive line moving forward. Here’s a look at Otting’s junior season Hudl highlights.
Recruiting Profile
Joe Otting's Recruiting Profile
Rating
|Stars
|Overall
|State
|Position
|247
|3
|N/A
|7
|41
|Rivals
|3
|N/A
|6
|N/A
|ESPN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|On3 Recruiting
|3
|698
|5
|35
|247 Composite
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Vitals
|Hometown
|Topeka, Kan.
|Projected Position
|OL
|Height
|6-4
|Weight
|265
|Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Offered on April 16
Offers
- Iowa
- Baylor
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
https://twitter.com/JoeOtting/status/1515441780069748748?s=20&t=0ymbHmmVYTnOrCh20SyGhg Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
1
1
Comments / 0