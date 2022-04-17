ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMUD Power Outage In South Sacramento Near Florin Area

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A power outage in South Sacramento has left over 500 customers without power Saturday night, said SMUD.

It appears that the outage may have been caused by a crash, however, the details haven’t been released.

You can view the outage map, here.

