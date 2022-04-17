1 person injured in Los Osos house fire
Firefighters late Saturday night were responding to reports of a house fire in Los Osos.
UPDATE (10:19 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO says the fire has been knocked down, but crews are expected to remain on scene until around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
No word on a possible cause.
ORIGINAL STORY: Crews were called to the scene on the 1600 block of 7 th Street around 9:23 p.m.
CAL FIRE SLO said the fire was “fully involved.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
