Los Osos, CA

1 person injured in Los Osos house fire

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
Firefighters late Saturday night were responding to reports of a house fire in Los Osos.

UPDATE (10:19 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO says the fire has been knocked down, but crews are expected to remain on scene until around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No word on a possible cause.
ORIGINAL STORY: Crews were called to the scene on the 1600 block of 7 th Street around 9:23 p.m.

CAL FIRE SLO said the fire was “fully involved.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

