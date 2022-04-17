ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buellton, CA

Cyclist injured in a crash near Lake Cachuma

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
UPDATE (11:45 P.M.): California Highway Patrol Buellton (CHP Buellton) is looking for a suspect in a hit and run incident. The vehicle is described as a maroon or burgundy Toyota Scion with front end damage.

CHP Buellton said the collision occured around 7:30 P.M. on Highway 154, east of Lakeview Drive.

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling on westbound Highway 154 and later crashed into a cyclist. The 37 year-old man from Burlingame, California suffered major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Buellton.


Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vehicle versus bike crash on Highway 154, two miles east of Lake Cachuma at 7:40 P.M.

Crews transported the injured patient to the entrance of Lake Cachuma where he was later airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Authorities said the cyclist suffered major injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

