In Waypoint’s annual fundraiser Sleep Out, hundreds of people across the state sleep outside in chilling observance of all the young people who are sleeping outside. “Outside” is the word Renee Condo uses for when for she was sixteen and pregnant and didn’t have secure housing. Outside is couch surfing, sleeping in people’s back yards, sleeping in tents, sleeping in cars.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 28 DAYS AGO