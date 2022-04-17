ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rise of the wine mom: Young women hit hardest by pandemic-induced drinking

By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
 2 days ago

On social media, drinking makes you cool. Not drinking makes you an outlier.

Whether it’s watching videos of binge drinking, liking posts recanting comedic drunk experiences, or purchasing alcohol-related merchandise, the culture of risky drinking has become more normalized than ever, experts say — especially for women.

Searching “wine” or “mimosas” on major online retailers like Amazon or Etsy will reveal thousands upon thousands of graphic tees, artwork, and household items themed solely on casual drinking culture.

On platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok, jokes and memes about alcohol flood the feeds of women targeted by hyper-specific algorithms — ads about drinking accessories shown to those of a certain gender, age group, location, interest group, and endless other categorical definitions assigned to every internet user by their own unique data pool.

Mothers with children under 18 are particularly targeted as the wine-mom demographic, constantly being shown merchandise boasting some variation of the phrase “the most expensive part about having kids is all the wine you have to drink.” The digital glamorization of alcohol consumption has specifically targeted young women, and during the coronavirus pandemic, the issue heightened.

“Women drinkers have been increasing in number even before the pandemic,” said Dr. Rajiv Parinja, a psychiatrist with Mercy Health. “The pandemic seems to have affected women’s drinking more than men’s drinking.”

An April 2021 study by Harvard Medical School stated that alcohol use increases with major crises — after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and Hurricane Katrina, for example. Now, it’s increased because of the pandemic.

According to the United States National Pandemic Emotional Impact Report, women had higher rates of pandemic-related stress and health worries than men. Women with young children particularly experienced higher rates of clinically significant anxiety, hence the wine-mom aesthetic gaining exponential popularity.

“I think women had a disproportionate share of the burden in terms of trying to keep their work going, trying to keep the family going, trying to keep their kids doing online learning,” said Tavis Glassman, a professor of public health at the University of Toledo.

Even before the pandemic, there was a 58 percent increase in women’s heavy drinking between 2001 and 2013, compared to a 16 percent increase for men. There was also an 84 percent increase in women with alcohol use disorder, according to the Harvard study.

But social isolation and ease of access to alcohol exacerbated the issue, said Jackie Van Zile, a behavioral health therapist with ProMedica Physicians Behavioral Health in Sylvania.

“When you’re looking at isolation and people kind of feeling cut off, one major way of coping for people is to utilize alcohol,” Ms. Van Zile said.

Lockdowns and quarantine orders made it rare for people to see their friends and family in person, so many turned to peers online for empathy and relatability.

“In terms of social media, it is kind of… uncool, to say on social media that somebody is drinking too much,” Dr. Parinja said. “People often brag about how much they drink on social media, and other people are kind of expected to say, ‘oh wow, that’s awesome, that’s great, way to go. It can almost be like being a snitch to say, ‘oh, that’s probably not the right amount of alcohol. You’re probably drinking too much.’ You would be rude if you did something like that.”

Dr. Parinja also said that many people don’t think they have a drinking problem solely because their friends drink the same amount, or more.

“We often see that people will decide on what is a safe level of alcohol based on what their peers are drinking,” he said. “There are patients who think it’s quite normal to drink 16 drinks a night because everybody around them in their circle is drinking the same quantity.”

Misinformation could be a reason for that. Ms. Van Zile said that when she asked a classroom of college students to identify a standard drink size, none of them could do it.

Standard drink sizes are different for men and women — physiological differences can often mean substances metabolize differently in the body. Men typically have a higher tolerance, meaning that women will reach a higher blood alcohol content than men after the same number of drinks. The effects women feel will also come on faster and last longer.

Ms. Van Zile explained that men shouldn’t have more than four drinks in a day and no more than 14 in a week. Women, however, should limit their consumption to three drinks in one day, or seven in a week.

Women also suffer the health consequences of over-drinking faster, even at lower levels of consumption. Prolonged alcohol use can alter mood and behavior, damage the heart, liver, and pancreas, and increase the risk of numerous cancers — including breast cancer.

A survey from American Addiction Centers showed that 1 in 5 Ohio drinkers have never had a prolonged break from alcohol since they first began drinking.

Another study from the same group identified 1 in 5 Ohioans as “gray area drinkers” — meaning they fall between acceptable moderate drinking and a diagnosed alcohol use disorder. Those aged 25-34 were the biggest gray area group, with more than a third falling into the spectrum.

Gray area drinking has become more problematic since the pandemic began, Dr. Parinja said. He’s noticed an increase in the number of women seeking treatment.

But drinking memes online don’t come with a warning label. Many posts and articles even claim that a moderate amount of alcohol can be good for you.

The debate about potential health benefits from alcohol has gone on for years, Dr. Parinja said. However, he noted, there is no quantity of alcohol that you can safely drink and expect no harm whatsoever.

“Media, in general, has a propensity to show a lot of alcohol consumption without any consequences,” Mr. Glassman said. “That’s what you can’t show in some little media clip. What does this behavior do to you five, 10, 15 years out?”

