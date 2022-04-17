Understanding the difference between a strain and a sprain

Movement is key to our health, but sometimes a workout or sports event can lead to an injury.

Strains and sprains are two common injuries that affect the muscles, tendons and ligaments. They can be painful and slow us down for a bit, but thankfully they usually aren’t too difficult to treat. When given proper attention, they do not cause long-term effects.

Marshall Ochi, DO, a physician with ProMedica Sports Medicine Institute, answers these common questions about strains and sprains.

What is the difference between a strain and a sprain? A strain is an injury that occurs to either a muscle or a tendon, which is the link between the muscle and bone. A sprain, on the other hand, is an injury to a ligament, which attaches a bone to a bone.

Strains and sprains may happen sometimes simultaneously, but there’s a difference in terms of how they feel and how they can be recovered. They also vary in the location of where you feel the pain from the injury.

How do you treat a strain or sprain? Initially when you hurt yourself, whether it be a trip or a slip or even a roll of the ankle, we usually start with conservative therapies. The big acronym we use for treatment is RICE: rest, ice, compression and elevation. Sometimes after an initial injury, you can have a little bit of a lingering pain or even some swelling that can occur.

If the initial RICE therapy doesn’t significantly improve your symptoms over the first day or two and you feel like you’re still fairly debilitated, it’s time to be further assessed, either by your primary care physician or by a sports medicine or orthopedic specialist.

How will a medical professional treat a strain or sprain? Apart from the initial RICE therapy, medical professionals can assess the injury to see if there’s a necessity for something like imaging, such as an X-ray. We can also utilize an ultrasound to determine the severity or the significance of that injury and where it’s located.

The amount of time needed to recover from a strain or sprain varies from injury to injury. Some may be better within days to a couple of weeks. Sometimes, they linger longer.

How can strains and sprains be prevented? The best way to prevent future injuries is to have effective rehabilitation when you’re recovering from an initial injury. Second, you should remain active while also strengthening the surrounding supporting structures of the area that was initial injured. Increasing your flexibility and making sure you stay as limber as possible will help prevent a future injury from occurring as well.

