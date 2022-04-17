ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Understanding the difference between a strain and a sprain

By Promedica sponsored content
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446Y0O_0fBcylJo00

Movement is key to our health, but sometimes a workout or sports event can lead to an injury.

Strains and sprains are two common injuries that affect the muscles, tendons and ligaments. They can be painful and slow us down for a bit, but thankfully they usually aren’t too difficult to treat. When given proper attention, they do not cause long-term effects.

Marshall Ochi, DO, a physician with ProMedica Sports Medicine Institute, answers these common questions about strains and sprains.

What is the difference between a strain and a sprain? A strain is an injury that occurs to either a muscle or a tendon, which is the link between the muscle and bone. A sprain, on the other hand, is an injury to a ligament, which attaches a bone to a bone.

Strains and sprains may happen sometimes simultaneously, but there’s a difference in terms of how they feel and how they can be recovered. They also vary in the location of where you feel the pain from the injury.

How do you treat a strain or sprain? Initially when you hurt yourself, whether it be a trip or a slip or even a roll of the ankle, we usually start with conservative therapies. The big acronym we use for treatment is RICE: rest, ice, compression and elevation. Sometimes after an initial injury, you can have a little bit of a lingering pain or even some swelling that can occur.

If the initial RICE therapy doesn’t significantly improve your symptoms over the first day or two and you feel like you’re still fairly debilitated, it’s time to be further assessed, either by your primary care physician or by a sports medicine or orthopedic specialist.

How will a medical professional treat a strain or sprain? Apart from the initial RICE therapy, medical professionals can assess the injury to see if there’s a necessity for something like imaging, such as an X-ray. We can also utilize an ultrasound to determine the severity or the significance of that injury and where it’s located.

The amount of time needed to recover from a strain or sprain varies from injury to injury. Some may be better within days to a couple of weeks. Sometimes, they linger longer.

How can strains and sprains be prevented? The best way to prevent future injuries is to have effective rehabilitation when you’re recovering from an initial injury. Second, you should remain active while also strengthening the surrounding supporting structures of the area that was initial injured. Increasing your flexibility and making sure you stay as limber as possible will help prevent a future injury from occurring as well.

If pain is keeping you from being at your best, ProMedica Sports Medicine Institute can help. Learn more on ProMedica’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

Can aspirin prevent heart attacks and strokes?

Aspirin is best known as a pain reliever, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties and acts as a blood thinner. While taking aspirin to relieve pain or reduce fever is safe for most adults, taking it daily can lead to gastrointestinal bleeding and bleeding in the brain. In October 2021,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Strains
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
Lima News

Caffeine’s effects on blood sugar and blood pressure

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I love to drink coffee. I often have multiple cups a day. Recently, I was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure. My doctor advised that I may want to cut back on my beverage of choice, as it is not good for my blood sugar or blood pressure. Can you provide some insight, as I thought coffee was good for my health?
HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
SELF

What Causes Heart Failure?

Heart failure is one of those conditions that you rarely (or ever) think about—until it personally affects you. Maybe someone you love was recently diagnosed with heart failure or your doctor warned you about it during a recent physical. Whatever the reason is for it to be on your radar, heart failure sounds pretty scary. You might think it means that your heart suddenly stops working, but heart failure is actually a gradual process in which your heart doesn’t work as efficiently as it should, and it affects roughly 6.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here’s everything you need to know about this condition, including what causes heart failure in the first place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

The Difference Between a Stroke and a Heart Attack

A stroke, also known as a "brain attack," is caused by a brain bleed or blockage of blood flow to the brain. A heart attack stems from a blockage of the coronary arteries in the heart. Both conditions occur suddenly, and result from a lack of oxygen-rich blood flow for essential brain and heart function, leading to cell damage and death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Are Underactive Thyroid and Psoriatic Arthritis Connected?

About 30% of people with psoriasis, an inflammatory condition of the skin, develop an autoimmune, inflammatory form of arthritis called psoriatic arthritis. In psoriatic arthritis, the body produces autoantibodies, which attack its own joints. Psoriatic arthritis can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated. The thyroid is an endocrine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about diabetes and sleep

Sleep and blood sugar levels have an intricate relationship. As alterations in one can affect the other, it is not uncommon for people with diabetes to have difficulty sleeping. Effectively managing the condition and practicing good sleeping habits can help people with diabetes get enough good quality sleep. Diabetes is...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

When is it time for a knee replacement?

Knee replacement surgery is one of the most common procedures in the United States, with more than 790,000 performed each year. Deciding the time for knee replacement needs to be determined by you and your doctor, but certain factors make it more likely, according to experts at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is Lower Extremity Bypass?

The goal of lower limb or extremity bypass surgery is to enhance blood flow to the thigh, calf, or foot. This procedure may be required to improve walking, alleviate pain, or heal ulcers or other lesions due to poor blood circulation in the lower extremities. 2 categories of lower extremity...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AHA News

Undiagnosed heart disease may be common in people with heart attacks not caused by clots

More than two-thirds of people who have a type of heart attack not caused by a blood clot also may have undiagnosed heart disease, according to a small study from Scotland. The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, focused on people who had what's known as Type 2 heart attacks, which result from strain caused by an illness such as infections or fast heart rates that can lower blood pressure or oxygen in the blood. But when researchers conducted advanced heart imaging, they discovered study participants also had conditions such as narrowed arteries or weakened heart muscles that were frequently undiagnosed. Fewer than a third of those patients were being treated for heart disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy