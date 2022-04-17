ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

1 Person arrested in connection with South Carolina mall shooting that left 14 people injured, police say

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are asking witnesses for any information about a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall that left at least nine people with gunshot wounds and five others injured. One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall on Saturday that left 14 people hurt,...

