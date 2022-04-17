ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

To the editor: Both parties must adjust behaviors

 2 days ago

I agree with the writer who called out what he believes was bad behavior by Republican senators at the press conference announcement of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation.

I would like everyone to recall the actions of Democratic senators at the confirmation hearings for both Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

The inability of the Democratic senators to show respect for these nominees is reflective of the partisan actions by both parties.

I believe if you want to point to one party’s actions, you should also reflect on the actions that may perpetuate responses you may not care for.

EARL REID

Buckeye, Ariz.

Cartoon inaccurate

Many days, I enjoy The Blade’s editorial cartoons. Thursday’s was not one of those days.

It mocked John Cranley’s thoughtful plan to use some of Ohio’s billions in unspent federal coronavirus relief money for voluntary summer school. Mr. Cranley is running for governor, I’m his running mate, and I’m also a former classroom teacher. I know that public education can transform lives. And I know that once students fall too far behind, some can never catch up.

We outlined our summer school plan at an April 11 news conference where we also provided research showing that the pandemic has caused chronic absenteeism to rise about 24 percent and caused too many students to fall behind — especially in math and language arts. We believe we have a moral obligation to help all our students catch up. Like other Cranley-Fedor plans, our summer school proposal includes specifics on what Ohio can do to help kids recover from learning loss and tells how Ohio can pay for it.

No other candidates for governor offer such details.

The cartoon repeats Gov. Mike DeWine’s false claim that he’s already instituted such a plan. He has not. Instead, he’s allowed schools to tailor individual summer options — if they choose to. We want to require all schools to offer summer programs that provide transportation and give breakfast and lunch to qualifying students. Participation for students and teachers would be optional.

We also want teachers to be able to bring creativity to their classrooms. I imagine summer classes where retired engineers and computer programmers offer hands-on learning, and kids can code at a young age, where science is taught in forests and fields, where minds and vocabularies are expanded.

Governor DeWine needs to do this now. If he won’t, Mr. Cranley and I will do it when we take office.

TERESA FEDOR

South Toledo

UT parking woes

I have followed the story about the parking problems at the University of Toledo.

Not only is UT gouging the students, but they are requiring the public to pay for parking at the Center for Performing Arts, and until last week, for home tennis matches.

The arts and sports are trying to draw the interest of the community. There is free parking for thousands of football and basketball fans, but they are charging the 20 people who come to a tennis match and the 150 or so people who will attend the production of the spelling bee.

This is ridiculous. UT supposedly made a half million dollars on parking fees, and they are proud of it.

Is this “profit” a real profit?

The question that no one has asked is how much did they pay for the super equipment/​trucks/​software to install this “wonderful” cash cow?

UT should generate funds in other ways more appropriate to a university.

I work at UT, so I have my own parking pass

ANGELE McGRADY

Sylvania

Braking Bad: Drivers forget others in traffic madhouse

I freely admit that I am old curmudgeon. I follow honestly in the footsteps of my father. But there is such a thing as common sense.

In two hours of running errands on Wednesday between 2:15pm and 4:15, I experienced the following egregious traffic activity.

A person ran a stop sign causing me to brake to avoid an accident. I observed a funeral procession caught by a red light where multiple cars took their green, in violation of the law, interrupting the procession with one car even pulling into the middle of the procession. While attempting to turn left after a light turned red, two cars ran the red light after I had started my turn. A car squeezed in front of me, literally, because they wanted to turn right. Again I had to brake to avoid an accident.

A delivery truck, not performing a delivery at the time, blocked a residential street and refused to move. While in a turnabout, two cars pulled right in front of me. The first was questionable. The second was a clear violation.

Again, I had to brake to avoid an accident.

Those are the ones that I can remember, though I know that there were others, all in two hours and in front of me.

Can you imagine what was happening across the city that I couldn’t observe?

People only care about themselves and what they want. What ever happened to respect for the law? What ever happened to common courtesy and respect for others?

STEVEN KUTCHER

Sylvania

Local politics must move on passenger rail

The problem you cited in your April 12th editorial lies not as much with the local politicians, but with the so-called mover and shakers that don’t want passenger rail to improve and increase in the Toledo area.

For the past several years, in my capacity as vice chairman of Northwest Ohio Passenger Rail Association, the chairman and I have met with local business leaders, elected officials, the Lucas County Port Authority, the Chamber of Commerce, TMACOG, and, ironically, The Blade.

Many of the local politicians were receptive to the idea of an expanded east-west Lake Shore Corridor Initiative. It was a Toledo City Council member who became interested and pushed the Toledo-Detroit-Ann Arbor rail link, and now they are onboard (pun intended) with extending that connection to Columbus.

Toledo is the busiest Amtrak station in Ohio. In pre-pandemic numbers, despite the horrid hours, it was at 95+ percent. It could and should be a major passenger rail hub again, as it was when the New York Central and other railroads cooperated in the building of the Central Union Terminal (Now Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza).

If the Movers and Shakers really wanted, we could have “nice” things, in the form of expanded East-West Passenger Rail service through Toledo, during daylight hours, and on the way to North-South service as well. Or they would have stepped up to address the multimodal interconnectivity in the Middle Grounds, making it a more vibrant community to visit with restaurants, motels, etc., and expanding the imprint of the historic station. This would benefit not only Toledo, but the entire region and state.

TOM GALLOWAY

Perrysburg

The writer is the vice-chairman of the Northwest Ohio Passenger Rail Association.

