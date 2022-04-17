Robert C. Winterhalter, Jr., [1943-2022]

Robert C. Winterhalter, Jr., whose influence as a youth football coach extended beyond his decades of volunteer service, died Wednesday in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 79.

He had cancer, among other ailments, his son Bob Winterhalter said.

Mr. Winterhalter of South Toledo was a Catholic Youth Organization football coach at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish until 2011. He received multiple awards through the years, and the gridiron at St. Pat was named in his honor as Bob Winterhalter Field.

“He never thought he was doing anything special,” his son said. “He didn’t do it for the awards. It was personal satisfaction. He got to see the kids develop.

“You couldn’t go to church with him without someone calling him ‘Coach,’” his son said. “He had grandpas he coached coming to watch their grandkids.”

Mr. Winterhalter maintained perspective, before, during, and after games.

“You couldn’t tell if he lost the game when he came home. He came home happy either way,” his son said. “He got to see the kids play. He recognized it was just what was — it was young kids that probably weren’t going to play in the NFL one day, and they were having fun.”

Some of his players did, however, play in college.

Jeff Mielcarek, a longtime Central Catholic High school head baseball coach, was in college and coaching football at Gesu Parish in 1985 when he met Mr. Winterhalter.

“He was always to me even-keeled, always encouraging to kids,” said Mr. Mielcarek, who for 29 years starting in 1987 was CYO director of athletics. “I talk to guys in their 50s and 60s about Coach Winterhalter and the positive impact he had on their lives.

“He was just a caring person to me, as an opposing coach. He just had that ‘it’ with people,” Mr. Mielcarek said.

Mr. Winterhalter wasn’t yet a parent when a neighbor invited him to help coach at St. Patrick. He assisted to start and later became head coach, alternating fifth-grade and eighth-grade teams over the years.

“He just kept going. He had a dual passion,” his son said. “He loved football, and he loved working with kids, and he focused not necessarily on the wins or losses, but the life lessons: be a good person, have good sportsmanship, and develop as a human being.”

Though long associated with the parish, Mr. Winterhalter did not become a Catholic until after the 2001 death of his first wife, Connie Winterhalter. He formally joined St. Patrick of Heatherdowns and eagerly sought out ways to help. He had been a member of parish council, a lector, a greeter, and took part in the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“He truly believed the faith, and he was utterly satisfied by helping people,” his son said. “He gained more satisfaction from helping others than doing something for himself.”

Born Feb. 19, 1943 to Marjorie and Robert Charles Winterhalter, he grew up near Byrne Road and what became Airport Highway, and was a 1962 graduate of Rogers High School in what was then Adams Township. He was a linebacker and an offensive tackle on Rogers’ football team and was its co-captain his senior year.

Afterward, he went to Montana State University to play football and pursue secondary-education studies. He returned home after a year and attended the University of Toledo.

To support his young family, he worked for the Chrysler Corp. Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township, where he became a supervisor. He later was a production manager at Crown Cork and Seal Co. and a supervisor of the Acklin Stamping Division of Tecumseh Products. He retired more than a decade ago from Hercules Stamping in Pemberville, Ohio.

“He had a strong understanding of people and was able to motivate people without coming across as a crack-the-whip kind of boss,” his son said. “He was compassionate in the workplace.”

His first wife of nearly 35 years, the former Connie Cook, died in April, 2001. Their daughter Roxanne Filby died in August, 2021.

Surviving are his wife, the former Janet Barnes, whom he married in 2003; sons, Bob and Warren Winterhalter; four grandchildren; a stepgrandson, and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Coyle Funeral Home, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church, where the family will greet guests after 10 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.