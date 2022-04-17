Editorial: Hope dawns at Easter

Easter, the greatest Christian feast day, is the feast of resurrection, of possibility, of hope.

In Greece, when the bells toll at midnight in the darkness, not only candles are lit, but fireworks are set off, and the people do not mumble “amen,” or a half-hearted “allelulia.” They shout, “Christós Anésti.”

And at noon, the great sacred and profane party begins.

In the Christian tradition, believers are taught that hope is intertwined and to some extent depends upon, two other great virtues — faith and charity (Christian love). St. Paul writes that, of the three, the greatest of these is love.

But St. Paul may be wrong. For these “virtues” are actually disciplines — commitments. None of the three come naturally to most human beings. And without faith, there can be no hope. Without faith and hope, it is very hard to wish others well.

What do we hope for, what is our faith, as Americans whose civil religion is liberty — freedom of thought and of speech? Democracy is a tricky experiment, and there are no guarantees.

Perhaps what the great theologian and public philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr called “the courage to change.”

If human beings who are free people cannot change, cannot learn, it becomes difficult to have faith in the democratic experiment, indeed, in the human one.

Hope in our ability to listen, to learn, to correct, to progress, however haltingly, may be derived from faith in humanity itself, in reason, in the divinity, or some combination of all three.

But without hope, to paraphrase good old St. Paul, we are nothing, We have no armor for the battle.

Hope is our commitment, as individuals and collectively, to figuring out the human experience, to getting better at it day by day, and making the world just a bit better than we found it. It is our discipline and determination to keep pitching, to keep slugging, to keep getting up off the mat to try again.

Hope is the courage to change — to improve ourselves and our communities just a little.

Lent, for Christians, is the wilderness, the trial, the experience of wave after wave of failure and pain. Easter closes the door on Lent.

Easter is the light of day — when the blessings of life come clear and all great dreams seem possible.

Easter is a pause on the road, during which the pilgrim, of any, all, and no faith, may stop and view the horizon, and see how far he has come.

It is a pause that should refresh and renew — the lifting pause, as in music — in which we actually experience hope.

