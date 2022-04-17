ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Editorial: Hope dawns at Easter

By Blade editorial board
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cenv3_0fBcxMPY00

Easter, the greatest Christian feast day, is the feast of resurrection, of possibility, of hope.

In Greece, when the bells toll at midnight in the darkness, not only candles are lit, but fireworks are set off, and the people do not mumble “amen,” or a half-hearted “allelulia.” They shout, “Christós Anésti.”

And at noon, the great sacred and profane party begins.

Read more Blade editorials

In the Christian tradition, believers are taught that hope is intertwined and to some extent depends upon, two other great virtues — faith and charity (Christian love). St. Paul writes that, of the three, the greatest of these is love.

But St. Paul may be wrong. For these “virtues” are actually disciplines — commitments. None of the three come naturally to most human beings. And without faith, there can be no hope. Without faith and hope, it is very hard to wish others well.

What do we hope for, what is our faith, as Americans whose civil religion is liberty — freedom of thought and of speech? Democracy is a tricky experiment, and there are no guarantees.

Perhaps what the great theologian and public philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr called “the courage to change.”

If human beings who are free people cannot change, cannot learn, it becomes difficult to have faith in the democratic experiment, indeed, in the human one.

Hope in our ability to listen, to learn, to correct, to progress, however haltingly, may be derived from faith in humanity itself, in reason, in the divinity, or some combination of all three.

But without hope, to paraphrase good old St. Paul, we are nothing, We have no armor for the battle.

Hope is our commitment, as individuals and collectively, to figuring out the human experience, to getting better at it day by day, and making the world just a bit better than we found it. It is our discipline and determination to keep pitching, to keep slugging, to keep getting up off the mat to try again.

Hope is the courage to change — to improve ourselves and our communities just a little.

Lent, for Christians, is the wilderness, the trial, the experience of wave after wave of failure and pain. Easter closes the door on Lent.

Easter is the light of day — when the blessings of life come clear and all great dreams seem possible.

Easter is a pause on the road, during which the pilgrim, of any, all, and no faith, may stop and view the horizon, and see how far he has come.

It is a pause that should refresh and renew — the lifting pause, as in music — in which we actually experience hope.

— First published in The Blade
in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fox News

Pope Francis denounces ‘folly of war’ in Palm Sunday homily

Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis said the "folly of war" leads people to commit "senseless acts of cruelty." Francis did not explicitly cite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the reference was clear, and he has...
RELIGION
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reinhold Niebuhr
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Christian#Americans#Democratic
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Music
americanmilitarynews.com

President Biden releases Easter message – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday in recognition of Easter. Jill and I join fellow Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday — a day of joy and hope, of renewal and rebirth. Once again, Holy Week has taken us on a journey from sorrow to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Uvalde Leader-News

Christ was sacrificed as our Passover lamb

1 Corinthians 5:7-9 Get rid of the old leaven that you may be a new unleavened batch, as you really are. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed. Therefore let us keep the feast. As we’ve entered lent season, let us commemorate the feast of Passover to remind us...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual

Pope Francis has celebrated Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he was expected at an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility. Attending the Mass were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy. He exhorted them to “serve, with a clear conscience, the holy and faithful people of God.” Francis made no reference to decades of scandals involving priests who sexually abused children and were often transferred from parish to parish...
RELIGION
International Business Times

Student Dies While Re-Enacting Jesus' Crucifixion On Good Friday

A college student in Nigeria collapsed on the ground and died while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday. The audience members reportedly thought it was all a part of the show. The deceased, identified as Sule Ambrose, 25, participated in the Passion Play, a dramatic portrayal of Christ's crucifixion,...
RELIGION
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy