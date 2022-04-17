Farmers market kicks off new season

Ernesto Percy holds his nephew, Malakiy Percy, on his shoulders while looking at spring flowers from Cecil Farms with his wife, Terri Percy, right center, and other family members on Saturday during the opening day of the season for the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Saturday’s weather showed up for the opening day of the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market with clear, sunny skies bringing out a large crowd to seize the season of sunshine.

The market was packed with cars, vendors and crowds of people ready to embrace the sunshine and snag some seasonal goods after nearly a full week of rain.

Katlyn Beddow was one of those people, ready to get out and enjoy her day along with a friend to take a loop around the market and make a few purchases, ending the morning at the coffee cart.

“I just saw on Facebook that it was opening day, so I was trying to get out,” she said.

Beddow said she usually makes a few trips to the market each season and was excited to get this one started.

Although the pair noted they got there a little late and several vendors had already sold out of their goods, she said they still had an enjoyable time out of the house and plan to make it in a little earlier on their next visit.

Suzanne Cecil White, with Cecil Farms, said the day was an exciting start to market season with a crowd lined up at the gate before opening time.

“It’s been excellent,” she said. “We’ve been busy all day.”

Cecil White, along with her family, was selling farm goods at the market and a display of ferns, raw honey and strawberry preserves were set out for market-goers.

She said she had to call the farm twice to restock her market supply after selling out.

“The sun came out, hallelujah. I think that always helps — to have the sun shining, especially this time of year because people are excited to just get out,” she said. “It was the perfect day for the market to start.”

Lydia Gibson, with Bluegrass Grazing, said opening day was also a busy one at her booth where she was selling fresh meats.

Gibson said it was just the second year the business has attended the market.

“It’s been a pretty good day, pretty steady,” she said. “It’s a classic, perfect opening market day.”

