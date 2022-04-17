You Can Make One Thing 5% Bigger—Lafayette Responds
If you could make one thing in your life 5% bigger—what would it be? The Greater Lafayette area’s most popular answer was to have their bank accounts increased by 5% (or more). Faith, days off, willpower and more were also on the list.
My bank account. -Sue L.
“My investments.” -Rosemary S.
“My checking account balance.” -Stephanie W.
“My paycheck.” -Julia H.
My band account and Reese’s peanut butter cups. -Dawn G.
There were many other responses that didn’t involve money.
“My patience.” -Monica F.
“My energy.” -Joan B.
“My cup of coffee.” -Tammy W.
“Willpower.” -Julie R.
“My kitchen.” -Melody M.
More God-fearing people. -Craig S.
“Stadium and airplane seats”. -Joey D.
“Days off.” -Danielle R.
“My house.” -Rachel F.
“My faith. I need more.” -Alicia Poirier
“Kid’s health.” -Tina R.
I plead the fifth on this question. -Donnie Matte
“My faith in Christ!” -Laura D.
“Amount of milk in a jug.” -Ashlee R.
“My trailer lol.” -Carmen C.
“My ability to empathize.” -Shelley S.
“My master bathroom!!!.”-Lisa G.
My father’s lifespan. -Lisa B.
“My middle finger!!!!!!” -Luke L.
“My utility room!!!” -Jennie Gary
“My height.” -Deanna R.
“My life span with my wife.” -Stevie L.
“My sewing/craft room.” -Gayle M.
And of course, there were some naughty responses as well.
Is this a loaded question? I feel like it’s loaded. -Brad D.
I’d say my bank account, let’s not ask the wife that question though. -Beanie V.
Just remember, you may already be a millionaire. Maybe not by the amount of money you have in the bank but because of your good health, the good health of your family, living in a great neighborhood (even if that kitchen isn’t big enough), friends who will give you the shirt off their backs, a healthy spirit within you, etc.
Being a millionaire doesn't need to be all about how much money you have. Happiness and health are priceless.
