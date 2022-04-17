Israeli police enter sensitive Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2 Palestinians

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died Friday. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust. Kanievsky was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.
Iran accused Israel of "Zionist" aggression after clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israelis at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque Friday. Over 150 Palestinians were injured after thousands gathered to pray at the holy site during the month of Ramadan – one of the most violent clashes since the Israel-Palestinian crisis last summer.
▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
The tomb where the biblical figure Joseph is said to be buried has been vandalised by Palestinians amid spiralling tensions with Israel. The site in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, was attacked in what Israel's prime minister called a "frenzy of destruction". There has been a spate of Israeli...
ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit". Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in recent weeks...
A number of Israeli WhatsApp and Telegram groups, some of which have been active since similar violence erupted in the country a year ago, are once again openly calling for and organizing real-world violence against Arabs, including offering to sell and use rifles and grenades. Israeli calls for violence on...
Israel’s prime minister has called on citizens with gun licences to arm themselves after the bloodiest attack in years in greater Tel Aviv, which marked the third such killings spree in the Jewish state in a week. “What is expected of you, Israeli citizens? Vigilance and responsibility,” the country’s...
The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
Israeli troops on Saturday raided the home town of a Palestinian who carried out a deadly shooting in Tel Aviv, causing a gun battle in the occupied West Bank that left at least one Palestinian militant dead, according to Israeli and Palestinian accounts. The arrest raid was the latest in...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned attacks in Israel that have killed 14 people and said U.S. support for Israel's security was unwavering in a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, the White House said. "The Vice President expressed support for continued efforts to reduce tensions,"...
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Lebanon is ready to work with Cyprus to exploit potential gas deposits in waters between the two east Mediterranean countries, Lebanon’s top diplomat said Friday, even though a deal on offshore rights hasn’t been formally finalized. Cyprus and Lebanon signed an agreement delineating...
The armed forces of Iran will target "the heart" of Israel if the Jewish State makes the "slightest move" against it, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi warned Jerusalem in a televised address Monday. "If you make the slightest move against our nation ... our armed forces' destination will be the heart...
