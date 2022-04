The Effingham County Board met today to discuss numerous items, including the ambulance dispute that has been going on for quite some time now. First up was Evapco giving details on their cooling tower for the County Building. Next was a proclamation honoring Effingham County Medical Reserve Corp for their swift and efficient response during the COVID-19 pandemic during its peak. They were also commended for their flawless transition to vaccine distribution for the county.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO