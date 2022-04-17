ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Belal Muhammad beats Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdlvG_0fBctR9R00

Belal Muhammad defeated Vicente Luque by unanimous decision at the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Muhammad used five takedowns to win the welterweight fight 48-47, 49-46, 49-46.

Muhammad controlled the bout for 7:29 while landing more strikes than Luque, 136-102. However, Luque landed more significant strikes, 84-60.

In the prior fight, Caio Borralho defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in their three-round middleweight fight by unanimous decision, 29-27 across all three cards.

Borralho controlled the fight for 10:11.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Suspended By ESPN As Las Vegas Battery Case Unfolds

Former UFC title challenger and current broadcaster Chael Sonnen will be absent from ESPN programming amidst his battery case. Sonnen has been charged with 11 acts of battery, including one felony battery with the use of strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Vicente Luque catches Michael Chiesa with trademark submission

Vicente Luque is dangerous at every range when he’s fighting in the octagon, and Michael Chiesa found that out quickly at UFC 265. Chiesa initially fared well on his feet against Luque, but quickly found himself in trouble after taking the back and threatening a submission. Unable to get the tap, he was caught in transition by a D’Arce choke, Luque’s favorite octagon submission, at the 3:25 mark of the opening frame.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 51 Results & Highlights: Muhammad Decisions Luque

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad took place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas tonight, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights. In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad did battle for a chance to edge closer to a title shot. While in the co-main event, Caio Borralho (10-1) took on the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 51, The Morning After: Belal Muhammad, Welterweight’s chameleon

I really cannot overstate how impressive Belal Muhammad’s victory over Vicente Luque was last night. People don’t want to fight Luque. He hits way too hard, and he’s too offensively minded for it to ever be an easy night at the office. People especially don’t want to fight him twice, particularly if they were knocked out the first time. For Muhammad to overcome that mental obstacle and perform so well is incredible, and for him to buck trends by winning a rematch vs. a younger opponent is equally admirable.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMA Fighting

Video: Henry Cejudo hosts Demetrious Johnson to reminisce about title fights

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson are two of the finest flyweight talents ever seen in the UFC’s octagon. Naturally, they were rivals. Four years after Cejudo ended Johnson’s record-breaking title run, he invited over his two-time opponent to share a laugh and reminisce about their experiences in the octagon. The soon-to-return fighter also tagged UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Belal Muhammad
MiddleEasy

Fabricio Werdum Decides Against Retirement, Wants Summer PFL Fight

Fabricio Werdum may not be calling it a day after all. The former UFC heavyweight champion was not included in the PFL’s recently-announced heavyweight roster for its upcoming 2022 season. That’s despite the fact that he only signed with the promotion last year. Werdum would later tell Brazilian...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat
bjpenndotcom

Fabricio Werdum walks back on retirement talks, plans to compete this June in PFL

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has done a U-turn on his retirement and plans to compete for PFL this summer. Just a matter of weeks ago, Fabricio Werdum noted in an interview that there was a good chance he would be retiring from competitive mixed martial arts. He was initially scheduled to compete in PFL’s heavyweight tournament this season but after pulling out, the veteran admitted that his days in the sport may well be coming to an end.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jeremy Stephens Reveals His Favorite Moment From His UFC Career

MMA veteran Jeremy Stephens has fought some of the top 145-pounders in UFC history during his career, but one moment stands out above the rest. Stephens is set to face Clay Collard in his PFL debut on April 20 in the season opener. He signed with the league during the offseason after parting ways with the UFC after a long tenure with the promotion.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Video: David Benavidez Discusses David Lemieux Clash, Future Plans

(Video by Ryan Burton) - Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix-native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez will look to thrill the crowd in his home state for the second consecutive time when he battles former world champion David Lemieux in a 12-round showdown for the vacant Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title headlining live on SHOWTIME Saturday, May 21 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Cejudo Tells Volkanovski To Stop Being Hypocritical & Sign The Contract

Former UFC double-champion Henry Cejudo remains keen on a matchup with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. After previously hinting that he would never fight in the UFC again, Cejudo re-entered the USADA testing pool earlier this week and appears serious about a return. He has called for a featherweight title shot against Volkanovski for months, especially ahead of UFC 273.
UFC
ESPN

Legendary heavyweight Fabricio Werdum still wants to compete, asks PFL to book June 24 fight

After briefly considering retirement earlier this year, legendary heavyweight Fabricio Werdum still wants to compete in the PFL. A former UFC champion, Werdum, 44, signed with PFL in 2021, but has only made one appearance for the promotion thus far. And when the promotion announced its regular-season heavyweight matchups for April 28, Werdum's name was not included among its active roster.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 52 predictions, early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lemos vs. Andrade

Two of the women’s Strawweight division’s most destructive knockout artists square off this Saturday (April 23, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade headline UFC Vegas 52. The ESPN+-streamed card also features a Lightweight crossroads bout between Clay Guida and Claudio Puelles, as well as a clash between rising Heavyweight Alexander Romanov and veteran spoiler Tanner Boser.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy