Belal Muhammad beats Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night

Belal Muhammad defeated Vicente Luque by unanimous decision at the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Muhammad used five takedowns to win the welterweight fight 48-47, 49-46, 49-46.

Muhammad controlled the bout for 7:29 while landing more strikes than Luque, 136-102. However, Luque landed more significant strikes, 84-60.

In the prior fight, Caio Borralho defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in their three-round middleweight fight by unanimous decision, 29-27 across all three cards.

Borralho controlled the fight for 10:11.

–Field Level Media

