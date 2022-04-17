Stallions top Generals in USFL opener, 28-24

The Birmingham Stallions rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat the New Jersey Generals 28-24 in the opening game of the new USFL on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

The Stallions trailed 21-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Birmingham quarterback J’Mar Smith passed for a touchdown and ran for another in the victory. Smith’s 2-yard TD run with 29 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner for the Stallions. Smith threw for 156 yards and rushed for another 13.

Generals QB Luis Perez completed 13-of-18 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. De’Andre Johnson rushed for 98 yards and a score.

–Field Level Media

