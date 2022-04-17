PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Mitchell goes 4-for-4 in Hatton win over Lauderdale County

HATTON — Bradyn Mitchell went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs as Hatton picked up a 6-1 win over Lauderdale County on Saturday.

Some games were relocated to Hatton after rain canceled the remainder of the Northwest Alabama Bash that began in Florence on Friday.

Against Lauderdale County, Kailyn Quails had three hits, including a triple, and one RBI for the Hornets. Maddie Heflin doubled, singled and drove in a run.

Ashlyn Potter had two RBIs and pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on six hits.

--

Brooks 3, Hatton 1: Potter had two hits and one RBI to lead Hatton.

Mitchell and Brianna Oliver had two hits each for the Hornets, while Chloe Gargis added one hit.

--

Gardendale 4, Ardmore 1: Harlee Rich had two hits, including a double, for Ardmore.

Lexi Mooney drove in a run for the Tigers and Elizabeth Riley had one hit.

--

Pell City 5, Athens 4: Katie Simon went 2-for-2 with a triple and one RBI for Athens on Friday.

Morgan Stiles had a pair of singles and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Anna Carder and Haley Waggoner added one hit and one RBI each.

--

Lexington (Tenn.) 11, East Lawrence 1: Emma Coan doubled and Brooklyn Letson drove in a run for East Lawrence on Friday.

--

Hatton 2, Athens 1: Hatton, the third-ranked team in Class 2A, picked up a win Friday despite managing just two hits.

Bradyn Mitchell shut down the powerful Athens offense, allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Mitchell and Chloe Gargis had one hit each for the Hornets.

Morgan Stiles had three hits, including a double, and one RBI to lead Athens. Katie Simon had a pair of singles.

--

Lexington (Tenn.) 6, Hatton 2: Maddie Heflin doubled and drove in a run for Hatton.

Gargis and Kailyn Quails had two hits each for the Hornets, while Mitchell and Dagen Brown added one hit each.

--

Henry County (Tenn.) 5, Hatton 4: Quails had three hits, including a triple, and one RBI for Hatton.

Katie Dawson tripled, doubled and drove in a run for the Hornets and Gargis and Mallie Yarbrough had one RBI each.

Shelby DeMorato had two hits and two RBIs for Henry County. Emma Thompson was the winning pitcher.

--

Hartselle 2, Pell City 1: Karsi Lentz and Katie Gillott had one hit and one RBI each for Hartselle.

Sarah Bowling pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits. Larissa Preuitt had three hits, including a double.

--

Hartselle 8, Lexington (Tenn.) 0: Blayne Godfrey was dominant for the Tigers, allowing just one hit over four innings while striking out nine.

Preuitt had a hit and three RBIs for Hartselle, while Godfrey and Brantley Drake had one hit and one RBI. Brityan Godfrey had two hits.

--

Athens 7, McNairy Central (Tenn.) 2: Anna Carder homered, singled and drove in a run for Athens.

Abbi Dempsey, Emily Simon and Carly Ennis had one hit and one RBI each for the Golden Eagles, while Stiles added a pair of hits. Brenin Ezell pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on eight hits with one strikeout.

--

West Morgan 11, Florence 5: Chasity Rikard drove in three runs to lead the Rebels past Class 7A Florence.

Kylei Russell and Zoey Brewington had one hit and one RBI each for West Morgan and Hannah Johnson drove in one run. Karly Terry tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win, surrendering four runs on five hits with one strikeout.

--

West Morgan 4, Cherokee County 2: Cailey Barbee went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for West Morgan.

Jada Gray had a hit and one RBI for the Rebels, while Russell had two hits, including a double. Abby Lindsey pitched all four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

--

Elkmont 4, Loretto 0: Abbie Broadway pitched a three-hit shutout for Elkmont, striking out four over six innings while allowing just one walk.

Savannah Williams had two hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Mary Joyce Woodfin added a double and one RBI. Alyssa Harwell and Brylee Boger had two hits each.

--

Elkmont 6, Wilson 1: Elkmont scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Harwell went the distance in the circle for the Red Devils, allowing one run on four hits over six innings of work. She recorded five strikeouts and issued zero walks.

Woodfin doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Elkmont offense. Paige Robinson had a pair of singles and one RBI and Williams had one hit and one RBI. Boger and Tylee Thomas had two hits each.

--

Springville 7, Ardmore 2: Brooke Phillips had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Ardmore.

Ella Singletary, Sara Sanders, AG King and Ellie Riley had one hit each for the Tigers.

--

Ardmore 7, Albertville 1: King tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Ardmore.

Riley and Sanders had two hits and one RBI each, while Lexi Mooney added one hit and two RBIs. Singletary pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out five.

--

McNairy Central (Tenn.) 5, East Lawrence 2: Ivee Jenkins drove in both runs for East Lawrence.

Piper Gable, Kaleigh Powers, Tori Spears, Brooklyn Letson, Kensley Bowling and Makayla Austin had one hit each for the Eagles.

--

East Lawrence 4, Rogers 3: Jenkins doubled and drove in a run for East Lawrence.

Maddie Osborn had a hit and one RBI for the Eagles, while Langley and Brooklyn Letson drove in one run each. Letson pitched all four innings for the win, allowing three runs while striking out one.

--

Holly Pond 6, Danville 2: Audrey Marshall had one hit and one RBI for Danville.

McKinley McCaghren drove in one run for the Hawks and Emily Lacy had two hits. Isabella Guest had one hit and scored two runs.

--

Danville 7, Southeastern 7: Guest went 4-for-4 with one RBI for Danville. McCaghren had three hits and one RBI, while Mary Cobb added a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Hallie Watson doubled, singled and drove in a run and Tamara Hutto had one RBI.

--

Helena 2, Lawrence County 0: Helena’s Ann Marie Stanbridge pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six while allowing one walk. Bella Holiday had a solo home run for Helena and Camryn Bailey doubled twice and drove in a run.

Trinity Britnell pitched all four innings for Lawrence County, striking out six.

--

Cullman Pre-State Blowout

--

Hayden 5, Brewer 2: Breia Rusk went 2-for-3 with one RBI to lead Brewer.

Cheyenne Lucas had two hits for the Patriots. Ansley Armstrong had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Hayden.