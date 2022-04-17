PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: East Lawrence defeats county rivals

CADDO — East Lawrence picked up a pair of wins over county foes Lawrence County and Hatton on Saturday, opening the day with a 12-2 win over Hatton and closing out the day with a 5-4 win over Lawrence County.

--

East Lawrence 5, Lawrence County 4: Coleman Garner pitched 6 2/3 innings for East Lawrence, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six.

Garner tripled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the East Lawrence offense, while Trey Rikard added two hits and one RBI. Lane Smith had a hit and one RBI and Barrett Hill and Dawson Terry had one hit each.

Cain Byars drove in a run for Lawrence County. Cameron Gholston, Kobe Strange, Kaden Terry and Kaiden Wear had one hit each.

--

East Lawrence 12, Hatton 2: Smith had three hits and two RBIs for East Lawrence.

Preston Hood doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Eagles and Rikard had two hits and one RBI. Garner drove in a pair of runs and Terry, Peyton Knop and Lucas Filyaw had one hit and one RBI each.

Smith worked five innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts. Bryson Jeffreys had one hit and one RBI for Hatton. Alex Brackin had two hits, including a double.

--

Lawrence County 15, Hatton 7: Byars went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Lawrence County.

Cooper Wilkerson had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils and Luke LouAllen singled and drove in three runs. Tripp Engle and Parker Frost had one hit and one RBI each. Eli Long pitched two innings to earn the win, allowing three unearned runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

Garson Pierce homered and drove in three runs for Hatton. Nate Latham had two hits and two RBIs and Tasean Love had two hits.

--

Athens 7, Hazel Green 6: Tucker Stockman and Cooper Cochran had two hits and one RBI each for Athens.

Riley Miller drove in a pair of runs and Jack Elliott had one hit and one RBI. Landon Leslie pitched three innings of relief to pick up the win, surrendering two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts.

--

Athens Bible School 16, West Limestone 2: Drake Richter went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Athens Bible School.

Spencer Blake had two doubles and three RBIs for the Trojans and Eli Olree had three hits and two RBIs. Luke Murrell had one hit and one RBI and Connor Abernathy had two hits. Olree pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs while striking out 13.

Hayden Carter had one hit and one RBI for West Limestone. Brett Beckworth had a double and Justin Perry and Cooper Phillips had one hit each.

--

Mars Hill 6, Lindsay Lane 0: Two pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter for Class 2A No. 2 Mars Hill on Saturday.

Josh Bowerman got the start and worked five innings for Mars Hill, striking out nine while walking one. Alex Thigpen pitched two innings of perfect relief, needing just 13 pitches to record six outs.

Bowerman had a pair of hits and one RBI for Mars Hill. Aiden Kennedy, Sam Williams and Chandler Wilbanks had one hit and one RBI each.

Mason Burns pitched an inning of scoreless relief for Lindsay Lane, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

--

James Clemens 3-2, Austin 2-1: Riley Parker had one hit and one RBI for Austin in Game 1.

Caleb Beard had a pair of hits for the Black Bears and Hunter Royer drove in one run. Cole Hutton and Logan Beasley had one hit each.

Nathan Guyse homered, doubled and drove in two runs to lead James Clemens.

Dante Snodgrass doubled home a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win Game 2 for James Clements.

Ethan Wynn had two hits and one RBI for Austin and Tyler Eady had one hit.

--

Decatur Heritage 4, Lawrence County 2: Bo Solley homered, drove in a run and pitched four innings to pick up the win as Decatur Heritage topped Lawrence County on Friday.

Bryant Sparkman had a hit and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Paxton Tarver added one hit and one RBI.

Cain Byars doubled and drove in two runs for Lawrence County. Luke LouAllen and Parker Frost had one hit each.

--

Muscle Shoals 3-0, Decatur 0-3: Thomas Lee had two hits for Decatur in Game 1.

Lawson Stricklin and Bradin Dupper had one hit each for the Red Raiders. Reid Ellis earned the win for Muscle Shoals, striking out six over seven innings while giving up four hits.

Mac Hillis pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win for Decatur in Game 2, allowing four hits while striking out three. Sam Stephenson pitched the final two-thirds inning, striking out one.

Dupper had one hit and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Ellis Dickman added one RBI. Put Webster had three hits.

--

James Clemens 8, Austin 2: Logan Beasley had two hits and one RBI for the Black Bears.

Cameron Bracken had a hit and one RBI, while Caleb Beard, Cole Hutton and Bryson Claiborne added one hit each. Noah Berry had a hit and two RBIs for James Clemens.

--

Hazel Green 10, Athens 5: Athens’ playoff hopes came to an end with the loss.

Sam Sandy had a three-run homer in the first inning for the Golden Eagles, but Hazel Green rallied to tie the game with two runs in the second and one more in the third. Athens took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth before Hazel Green put the game out of reach by scoring four times in the bottom of the inning and three more in the fifth.

Reid Lauderdale had two hits and one RBI for Athens, while Jack Elliott added one hit and one RBI. Trenton Harries had two hits.

Parker Hall had two hits and three RBIs for Hazel Green. Landon Baeder had a solo home run.

--

Falkville 7, Danville 2: Caden Burnett was perfect at the plate for Falkville, finishing 5-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Andrew Jones and Dawson Fowler had two hits and one RBI each for the Blue Devils, while Lawson Tew added one hit and two RBIs. Camden Reid pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts.

Garrett Wilhite had a pair of hits and one RBI for Danville. Dylan McCleskey had a double and Ben Capps had one single.

--

Lindsay Lane 5, West Limestone 2: Max Morrison went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane.

Seth Mitchell had a pair of singles and two RBIs for the Lions and Sam Hogue drove in one run. Micah Perkins and AJ Davis had two hits each. Ray Anderson pitched all seven innings for the Lions, allowing one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts.

Cooper Phillips had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for West Limestone. Owen Lauderdale had one hit and one RBI and Landon Navas had one double.

--

Clements 20, Tanner 2: Brayden Smith went 4-for-5 with four RBIs in a big win for Clements.

Brady Moore and Austin Craig had three hits and four RBIs each for the Colts, while Mason Butler added two hits and two RBIs. Ian Ezell had three hits and one RBI and Evan Whitworth had one hit and two RBIs.

Jacob Peoples allowed one run on three hits over three innings to pick up the win. He had seven strikeouts. Hayden Brown, Ga’kobey Gill and Ny’quaveaus Green had one hit each for Tanner.