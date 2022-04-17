ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Nine area baseball teams ready to chase championship trophies

By David Elwell Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago
When it comes to the high school baseball playoffs, there are three constants in The Daily coverage area.

They are Athens Bible coach Bill Murrell, Hartselle coach William Booth and Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek.

It’s like the state playoffs can’t exist without those three coaches having an iron in the fire.

The same is true this season. Nine area teams are in the playoffs, including Athens Bible, Hartselle and Decatur Heritage.

Athens Bible travels to Sumiton Christian. Hartselle is hosting Huffman. Decatur Heritage is also at home facing Cleveland.

Murrell, 74, has been at ABS for 52 years and coached the baseball program for 49 years. Not counting the 2020 COVID season, Athens Bible last missed the playoffs in 2004.

The Trojans won the Class 1A state championship in 2008 and advanced to the state finals six other times. There were also three playoff runs that ended in the semifinal round.

Booth, 78, took over the Hartselle program in 1988. Not counting the 2020 COVID season, Booth’s first season is the only time Hartselle missed the playoffs.

In Booth’s 35 seasons, the Tigers won state championships in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2009 and 2013. There have been runner-up finishes in 1993, 1998, 2010, 2013 and the much disputed one last season.

Meek, 61, is in his 11th and final season coaching baseball at Decatur Heritage. Other than the 2020 COVID season, his Eagles have not missed the playoffs during his tenure. Since 2014, Decatur Heritage has advanced to at least the third round. They were 1A state champions in 2016 and runner-up in 2017.

Decatur Heritage has competed in Class 2A since 2019 and advanced to the semifinal round and the third round.

Based on coaching experience, all three teams could be expected to make a run in the playoffs. Hartselle and Decatur Heritage both feature strong pitching depth.

Of the other six teams in the playoffs, four have to travel. The other two playing at home are 2A Falkville and 1A Lindsay Lane.

There’s also the chance that Falkville could face rival Decatur Heritage in the playoffs. The same is true for Lindsay Lane and Athens Bible. The only way that could happen would be for the teams to advance to the semifinal round.

• Last year eight area teams made the playoffs. Six advanced to the second round. Only two, Hartselle and Decatur Heritage, made it to the third round. Hartselle advanced to the semifinals by winning at Oxford in three games. Westbrook Christian eliminated Decatur Heritage.

Hartselle beat Chelsea, 2-1, in the semifinals before facing Faith Academy in the 6A finals.

• The baseball state championships move to Calhoun County this year. The first game of each series will be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The final two games will be played at Jacksonville State.

The 2A finals begin May 18 in Oxford at 4 p.m. with the finals on May 19 starting at 10 a.m. at JSU. The 1A finals start May 19 in Oxford at 4 p.m. The finals are May 20 at JSU starting at 10 a.m. The 6A finals start in Oxford on May 19 at 7 p.m. The finals are May 20 at JSU starting at 4 p.m.

wdhn.com

Dothan Wolves name new boys basketball coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Boys Basketball Team has a new man at the helm. Jeremy Bynum will take over the Wolves program as head basketball coach. Bynum was a four-year starter at Jacksonville State University from 2006-2011. He’s the all-time three-point leader and fourth all-time leading scorer for the gamecocks. He’s also been voted one of the top 15 players in JSU history.
DOTHAN, AL
