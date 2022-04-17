Prep roundup: Austin track teams place at pre-sectional

FLORENCE — The Austin boys and girls track teams turned in strong performances at the pre-sectional meet in Florence on Friday, with the girls claiming a third-place finish and the boys finishing in fifth.

Makenzie Harris picked up four gold medals for the Black Bears girls team, winning the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

Summer Sutherlin grabbed a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash and a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash and Carmen Lindsey was third in the 300-meter hurdles.

For the boys, Ja’Dyn Maclin won gold in the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles and bronze in the 110-meter hurdles. Keydrix Minor had a third-place finish in the high jump.

--

Soccer

--

West Morgan girls 9, Haleyville 0: Madison Parker scored four goals as West Morgan wrapped up the runner-up spot in Class 4A-5A, Area 14 with a big win on Friday.

Briseydi Dorsett had two goals and an assist for the Rebels (9-8, 6-2), while Brandy Hernandez added two goals. Jackye Delgado had a goal and an assist. Diana Romero and Delgado combined for five saves in the shutout.

West Morgan continues play on Thursday at Hazel Green.