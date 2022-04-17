ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mexico’s Pemex says fire under control at Salina Cruz refinery

By Metro US
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Saturday that it had brought under control a fire at its Salina Cruz refinery in the southern Oaxaca state without any injuries to personnel....

Related
The Oregonian

Indigenous fishermen on Mexico’s Gulf coast want to put oil giant on trial for decades of pollution

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Ricardo Torres Cruz, a native Nahua community leader and fisherman, had just traveled 340 miles to Mexico City so he could enter the federal government’s Attorney General’s Office to affirm a legal complaint against Petróleos de México – Pemex – the state-owned oil company he blames for killing the fish in streams around his home in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Gas tank graveyard has Mexico City residents up in arms

Thousands of disused gas cylinders sit outside under the sun at a former refinery in Mexico City, producing a foul smell that neighbors say has made their lives a nightmare. But instead of human remains the disused refinery of state-owned oil giant Pemex has become the resting place of thousands of old multicolored gas cylinders.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
