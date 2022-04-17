ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

1 person arrested in connection with South Carolina mall shooting that left 14 people injured, police say

By Aya Elamroussi, Paradise Afshar, CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Police are asking witnesses for any information about a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall that left at least nine people with gunshot wounds and five others injured. One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall on Saturday...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lexington County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
PennLive.com

Oregon State Police trooper kills himself while on duty, shocking small town

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Centre Daily

7-month-old mauled to death by dog, Georgia deputies say. Great-grandmother injured

A 7-month-old child has died after being mauled by a dog at a home in east Georgia this week, multiple news outlets report. The child was in the care of her great-grandmother on March 22 when the attack unfolded at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, The Augusta Chronicle reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Watson
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

3 mass shootings leave 2 dead during Easter weekend violence

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. The shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday, also left […]
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

Shooting erupts at Arkansas car show leaving one dead, 24 injured

One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mass Shooting#The Mall#Price
Fox News

Arizona mall shooting leaves several injured; ‘they all seem to be very young,’ police say

At least five people, including a small child, were injured Wednesday during a shooting at a Phoenix-area shopping mall and businesses were to lock down, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department tweeted around 3 p.m. local time that a shooting had occurred at the Tanger Outlets shopping center near the Westgate Entertainment District. The shooting stemmed from a physical dispute between two groups of people in the center of the outlet mall, Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula told reporters.
GLENDALE, AZ
WSB Radio

South Carolina inmate chooses death by firing squad instead of electric chair

A man who had been sentenced to death has chosen to die by firing squad instead of the electric chair when his sentence is carried out later this month. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, will be the first prisoner to be able to decide how he would be executed after a law went into effect last year that made the electric chair the default method but gave prisoners the option to select a firing squad, manned by three prison workers armed with rifles, The Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

South Carolina Brings Back Death By Firing Squad

As many push for the American government to do away with the death penalty completely, the state of South Carolina has upped the ante on the controversial practice, bringing back death by firing squad. On Friday, the state Department of Corrections said revisions to the death chamber where the executions...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
Law & Crime

Juilliard-Trained Pianist Ordered Held Without Bond in ‘Very Violent’ Murder of S.C. Veterinary Hospital Worker Despite Claims of Innocence

A 29-year-old man originally from California with a prestigious background as a concert pianist has been denied bond ahead of trial in the alleged Oct. 13, 2021 stabbing murder of 41-year-old Christina Larain Parcell, a veterinary hospital worker in South Carolina prosecutors say was in a child custody battle with a friend of the defendant before her death.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
KFVS12

Texas woman arrested in connection with 2020 double homicide

The city of Cape Girardeau will offer sign-on bonuses as a hiring incentive for the police, fire and public works departments. Mississippi Co. sheriff defends deputy charged with misconduct. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell stands by his Captain, Barry Morgan, who faces charges of battery...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CNN

CNN

993K+
Followers
145K+
Post
778M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy