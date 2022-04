The South Bend Cubs will begin a six-game homestand Tuesday, April 19, at Four Winds Field after spending last week in Fort Wayne. The Cubs went 2-4 last week against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Some highlights for the Cubs include home runs by Yohendrick Pinango and Fabian Pertuz in a 7-2 seven-inning win on Thursday. Pinango and Bradlee Beesley are the clubhouse leaders for the Cubs with .286 batting averages. Pertuz has hit a pair of homers for the Cubs with...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO